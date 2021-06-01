Freshman Brookshire brings championship pedigree to Missouri program | Men’s basketball Mizzou

Sometimes in 2020-2021, guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson were able to electrify Missouri men’s basketball with outstanding performances on the offensive side. With Pinson leaving the program and Smith graduating, it was vital for coach Cuonzo Martin to address the backcourt in the 2021 Tigers recruiting class.
Enter first-year goaltender Anton Brookshire, who is graduating from a Missouri State Championship with Kickapoo High School alongside another 2021 Missouri engagement, Trevon Brazile.
Who is he
The Springfield native was the first player to commit to the Missouris class of 2021, announcing his decision in May 2020. He picked the Tigers over offerings from other Creighton and Iowa State power conference programs.
He committed after a series of good performances his junior season before the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s highlights included a 33-point blast against a esteemed Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) team that featured 2020-2021 LSU star Cameron Thomas.
Brazile joined Kickapoo from Springfields Parkview High, and Brookshire returned to the Chiefs for his senior season. They won the Class 6 state championship. The Guard had 21 points in the championship game against Liberty to cap a dominant run through some of the best programs in the states.
Brookshires’ style of play creates adjustments for opposing defenses. His reach extends beyond the 3-point line, meaning opponents need to get closer to him, allowing him to enter the lane and finish with a series of floats and edge moves. .
With Missouris’ role of senior ball handler in question, Brookshire could be called upon to take on some playmaker duties early in his career. It could be tough for a player who averaged just 3.5 assists in his college season. The game movie shows flashes of the ability to thread the needle, but his passing needs to improve if he is to be a lead guard in the SEC.
How is he doing
Brookshire will be a welcome addition to a roster that has had to rely on inbound transfers after seeing rookies transfer during Martins’ tenure. The big turnover this offseason will allow the first year guard to compete for playing time early and often.
On the pitch, Brookshires’ biggest asset to the Tigers will be his shooting ability. It’s no secret that Missouris struggling to shoot the ball last season was huge and led to long droughts during games. Brookshires’ fluid mechanics and his ability to pull off his shot in different ways means he should help the team improve beyond the arc.
Defensively, Brookshire will be more of a question mark. Entering the program at 6 feet, 160 pounds, it remains to be seen whether he will be strong enough to compete physically in the SEC. It will be interesting to see how long Martins’ leash is with Brookshire if he struggles on the defensive end.
If Brookshire is able to defend at a competent level, he should be able to play a big role for the 2021-22 Tigers and give Missouri fans something to be excited about.
