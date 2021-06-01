Ross dress for less methane gas intrusion explosion

(ProNewsReport Editorial): – Fairfax, CA May 31, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – March 24, 1985, was like any other beautiful Sunday for the natives of Los Angeles. The Ross Dress for Less department store in the Fairfax neighborhood was filled with employees and shoppers looking for great deals on these branded items. Later that day, the store is in flames with firefighters, police and HAZWOPER suits scrambling to find the source of an explosion that has just rocked the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Amid dozens of passers-by receiving medical treatment, firefighters scramble to find the source of the explosion. After a rigorous investigation, firefighters left the source inconclusive, raising concerns among Los Angeles city officials. Scientists and engineers were quickly brought to the site to assess the conditions. After methane testing, it was concluded that a pocket of high pressure, high concentration methane exists below the surface of western Los Angeles. This plume of gas entered the Ross Dress for Less building, causing the explosion.

History of methane mitigation

Let’s go back a century earlier to 1902 when the infamous Salt Lake City oil field was discovered. With aspirations to compete with the Los Angeles City oilfield, the Salt Lake oilfield was one of the fastest emerging oilfields in the Los Angeles area. At its peak, Salt Lake had over 300 operating wells producing over 50 million barrels of oil during operation. The earth’s natural sources in this region prove to be rich in the high energy oil that has fueled our society for decades. Years later, those oil fields are nearly dry, forcing the oil tycoons to relocate and seek other sources. Ultimately, we end up with a shell of underground natural resources and abandoned oil wells in a highly desirable geographic location.

Given the demand in the region, developers have capitalized by expanding aggressively in the residential and commercial real estate market. During the 1900s, the oil fields were slowly replaced by high-end stores and one of Los Angeles’ most beloved communities. Unbeknownst to the developers, the subsurface methane was waiting to emerge at high pressures and concentrations.

Ultimately, these high-pressure gases make their way through crevices in foundations and cracked slabs, accumulating inside structures. The unfortunate combination of high-concentration methane gas intrusion, closed structures, and ignition created chaos for the 1985 Ross dress for less explosion.

Although safety conditions throughout the day appear to be improving, a series of tests of methane in gaseous soil showed that the source of gaseous vapors continued to expel methane. City officials needed a solution to quickly reduce the risk of further build-up and explosion inside. Engineers added relief points across the city, allowing controlled combustion of methane below the surface at ground level. This action has proved successful and may have saved thousands of lives.

The birth of the methane mitigation industry

Within days, those responsible for building the city were now faced with a new task; How can we prevent this from happening again?

The Los Angeles Department of Construction and Safety (LADBS) has assembled a task force to focus on methane gas intrusion issues. LADBS brought together dozens of methane engineering experts, scientists, soil engineers, steam intrusion experts, and methane consultants to develop a solution to this unique problem.

The solution combined various disciplines and included multiple levels of redundancy to ensure that any methane gas intrusion was limited and controlled in the future.

Although the current methane mitigation process is extensive and requires an overview and in-depth knowledge, the primary source of protection is from the methane barrier.

Development of methane barriers and vapor membranes

Newly defined methane mitigation engineers were to come up with an innovative construction methodology by designing and constructing a sealant under the foundation of the structures to ensure that no methane gas or other harmful gases could enter a foundation. The safety concerns created a strong urgency for the city to find a solution, and LADBS could not afford to allocate the time needed for testing to develop a new construction methodology.

Gas vapor intrusion consultants looked to existing products on the market to find a solution to methane migration problems. The well-developed waterproofing industry contained various materials designed to prevent water intrusion into structures. A licensed LADBS testing agency has rigorously tested these waterproofing membranes for use as a methane barrier. The results of methane testing showed that some spray applied asphalt emulsion waterproofing membranes had a very low mass diffusion rate for methane. Considering that these materials were already developed and had decades of proven field data, the methane consultants and LADBS together took advantage of this pre-existing material and developed the first specifications for methane barriers.

In an effort to develop redundant design approaches, methane hazard engineers established the LADBS Standard Methane Mitigation Plans which define a system with methane detectors, methane alarms and methane ventilation fans. lowest level in areas with a high risk of methane gas intrusion.

Over time, the LADBS Methane team has developed the current standard methane mitigation plans that outline LADBS requirements for new construction projects.

LADBS standard methane mitigation plans

40 years later, LADBS oversees the development of Methane mitigation systems in all new construction projects in the city of Los Angeles. These preventive measures have proven to eliminate the risk of methane intrusion inside structures. Over the years, neighboring construction jurisdictions have followed in LADBS ‘footsteps by developing their own methane mitigation standards, including the LA County Environmental Programs Division, Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), l city ​​of Long Beach methane gas mitigation, etc. The California Department of Toxics Control has developed the Site Mitigation and Remediation Program to prevent vapor intrusion from all underground gas hazards.