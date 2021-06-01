Alice McCALL Resort 2022: ’80s disco beauty at Australian Fashion Week





In every epoch of decades past, there are a handful of public figures who have inspired its most famous features. And now, years and years later, it’s important to pay tribute to those who paved the way for us, especially in the field of beauty. Thanks to Alice McCALL’s Resort ’22 Discoteca show at Sydney Fashion Week, the energy and legacy of ’80s icons Grace Jones and David Bowie have made a well-deserved comeback. The track itself paid homage to the disco era and was adorned with psychedelic designs in retro colors to give audiences a glimpse of what was heading their way. As for the collection itself, crochet knits, leather stitching, and ’70s print mini dresses were the order of the day. However, it was the show’s big hair and daring beauty moments that also made your tongue tremble. Getty Images. Inspired by the 1970s and 1980s, as well as public figures like David Bowie, Grace Jones and the makeup director of the group “ Kiss! From MAC Cosmetics, Carol Mackie, employed bright color washes and striking metallics, meaning no two looks are alike. However, there were four main themes that Mackie stayed in. “It’s an electric feel of the color clash of the ’70s and’ 80s with a nod to the band ‘Kiss!’,” Said Carol Mackie, makeup director for MAC Cosmetics. “Think of Jerry Hall, Sade, New Romantic and there you are!” Using the palette from MAC’s art library in “It’s Designer,” the hero’s first look saw a dramatic eye switching between lavenders, corals, and peppermint greens. Paying homage to the signature looks made famous by people like Jones and Bowie, some have been finished with baby doll lashes, chunky liner and bold lips. The skin was polished beautifully with a natural, matte finish using MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance Face + Body Sheer and Fix + Magic Radiance Foundation. The defined lips also complimented the retro feel of the look beautifully, courtesy of MAC’s Lip Pencils in Nightmoth, Whirl, Vino, Cherry and Subculture and finished with metallic pigments and a Lipglass gloss in the center of the lip. Getty Images. The hero’s second look saw a heavy link to “Kiss!” through Mackie’s use of painted silver stars dotted across the model’s cheeks and neckline, paired with a cloud-like feature added asymmetrically to a single eyebrow and paired with a terracotta lip. If the stars weren’t a direct enough connection to the rock band, one model even donned an entire face of sticky gemstones as a tribute. Getty Images. As for the last two hero looks, they were sported by the various male models who walked for the brand. For their appearance, Mackie offered two options: a more subtle nod to the era, using a wash of frosted pastel shadows and a natural lip, focusing the most attention on a hydrated and glowing complexion; or a similar skin, but instead, paired with a grunge eye with tight lines. Getty Images. And when it comes to numbers, scarlet red was the color of choice, bidding farewell to the neutral tones you see almost everywhere. But of course, the retro inspiration was far from over when it came to their hair. Thanks to hairstylist Kieran Street for Wella Pro, the reborn “ Fawcett Flip ” made its long-awaited runway debut with other great ’70s blowout-era hairstyles, curtain bangs and bangs. sweeping styles reigning supreme. Getty Images. Getty Images. As we know, disco ready hair has been tried and tested for years, but Street’s trend is definitely for hair lengths of all types, no natural curls are needed. The biggest takeaway in Alice McCALL’s ode to Discoteca? The ’70s are back and better than ever, so it’s best to get on board. PURCHASE THE PRODUCTS USED AT ALICE MCCALL’S RESORT ’22 BELOW MAC Cosmetics Art Library Palette in “ It’s Designer ”, $ 89 at MAC Cosmetics. Studio Radiance Face + Body Sheer Foundation, $ 55 at MAC Cosmetics. Fix + Magic Radiance, $ 44 at MAC Cosmetics. Lip liner in ‘Nightmoth’, $ 30 at MAC Cosmetics. Read this next

