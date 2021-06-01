Man sentenced to 4 life sentences for killing 4 in chain of robberies in Ohio – CBS Pittsburgh





AKRON, Ohio (AP) A man was sentenced to four life sentences without parole in a series of gunshot deaths in Ohio around five years ago, including the death of a university student killed in a theft in a pizza restaurant and a mother and her son killed. in their house. Summit County Common Plea Court Judge Alison McCarty on Friday sentenced Shaquille Anderson, 27, to four consecutive terms plus an additional 98 years in prison for her role in the murder of Zakaria Husein, a 21-year-old student at the ‘University of Akron, and three others in robberies between December 2015 and June 2016. READ MORE: Black bear pictured roaming Penn Township May these heartless acts weigh heavily on your heart, she told the defendant, who pleaded no dispute and was convicted of Huseins’ death in February 2020. He agreed at the time of take the same step in the other two cases in exchange for a life sentence rather than the death penalty. Sentences in the three cases, delayed by more than a year due to the pandemic, were handed down in separate hearings allowing relatives of the victims to speak in person or by video. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that Anderson did not speak due to his pending appeals and showed no emotion during the three-hour hearing. Husein was killed in a December 2015 robbery at his family business, Premium New York Style Pizza. Surveillance video from inside the store showed a man wearing a mask asking for money and shooting Husein before escaping with the money. Ammar Husein, Zaks’ brother, said Anderson may think he has a difficult life, but that doesn’t compare to conditions in Palestine, his family’s homeland. READ MORE: Headquarters of the Dollar Bank moving company in downtown Pittsburgh You were richer than everyone else in the neighborhood I’m from, he said. Sonia Freeman, 48, and her son Christopher Lane-Freeman, 28, were shot dead by three men in a robbery in May 2016 from their apartment in West Akron. Christian Dorsey, 24, was found shot dead in a street after a robbery in June 2016. May you rot behind prison walls for the rest of your life and have a painful death, said Roslyn Carter, cousin of Sonia Freeman and second cousin of Christopher Lane-Freeman. We will live in pain forever… You didn’t have to, but the devil in you made you. Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh called the accused the worst of the worst, adding in a statement that his reign of terror has affected several families who will feel the pain of what he has done for years. NO MORE NEWS: Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times on homestead (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

