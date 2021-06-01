This Fashion Week – The Hindu





A round-up of what’s happening in India and around the world, from The Hindu Weekend office



Chopard highlights Padukone Actor-producer Deepika Padukone joins six other actors Aja Naomi King and Sadie Sink (USA), Jung Ryeo-Won (Australia), Anne Nakamura (Japan), Dorra Zarrouk (Tunisia) and Yang Zi (China) for Chopards new Happy Diamonds countryside. Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of luxury watch and jewelry brands, has chosen the seven Happy Women of unparalleled influence to embody the iconic watch, characterized by diamonds that gently move and twirl. Starts at CHF 7200, (around 5.80,000 lakh). Details: chopard.com Fabergs Centenary Egg After unveiling the jeweled Game of Thrones egg in April, Faberg designed an object dart to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of Peter Carl Faberg. Inspired by the very first imperial egg of Russian jewelers, the chicken egg from 1885, as well as the third imperial egg from 1887, the centenary egg is handcrafted from 10 kg of 18 yellow gold. carat and is set with Mozambican rubies, Zambian emeralds and white diamonds. It also features gold fluting, a technique Faberg was famous for and is found in many of his other pieces, ranging from jewelry to cigarette cases. Details: faberge.com Shadows with LV Do we need sunglasses when we are confined at home? Still, launches continue, increasingly checking out recyclable boxes and showcasing new age materials. The new Louis Vuittons collection has been released and the campaign features American actor Chlo Grace-Moretz, Belgian-Congolese singer-songwriter Lous and The Yakuza, and South Korean singer-songwriter Somi. Comprised of three styles, the Couture aviator-style frames feature gradient lenses and gold chain temples. The Essential, with its square design, features iconic details with monogram flowers and graphic lines in black, blue or tortoiseshell, while the Statement has a new LV logo integrated into the hinges. Starts at 36000. Details: Stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Versace reinvents Medusa Speaking of contemporary eyewear, the new Versaces capsule collection for men (the campaign features Australian artist Cody Simpson) reinvents the Medusa emblem. Choose from three styles: an elegant wire frame with the emblem cast between the double bridge, a futuristic style with edgy, rimless shield lenses and a wraparound metal top frame. Starts at around 30,000. At all Sunglass Hut outlets. No gray area impression For today’s more comfort-oriented fashion choices, Chennai-based menswear brand No Gray Area has printed coordinating sets. Prints such as the film’s dragon, Phantasm, catch the eye. Choose from options such as t-shirts, polo shirts and joggers, as well as Indian clothing such as dhoti pants and bandhgala bombers. The Arnav Malhotra brand (sons of Tina and Atul Malhotra, who run the multi-designer boutique Evoluzione) also launched men’s and women’s face masks in regenerated nylon with three interchangeable filters. Fixed coordination at 17500, at nogreyarea.com. Alamelu Natural Bengaluru-based fashion label Alamelu took inspiration from dry eucalyptus bark and sun-baked cracked earth to transform into rippling water for its latest collection, Close to the Art. Discover tunics, dresses, shirts and wide pants, in silk linen and in neutral tones. Starts at 12500. Details: ensembleindia.com, ogaan.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos