[Funding alert] Essential men’s clothing brand D2C Almo raises the seed of angels

Men's essential clothing brand Direct to Consumer (D2C) Almo raised its fundraising round led by Angelist India and a group of industry angels. These included Arjun vaidya (former CEO, Dr Vaidyas), Piyush Shah (Co-founder, Inmobi Group), Muralikrishnan (COO, Xiaomi India), Nitin gupta (CEO, Uni Cards), Rohit Chanana (Former President, Strategy, Hero Corporate Services), Umang Kumar (Co-founder, CarDekho Group), Darshan Deora (MD, Indvest Group) and Pranay jain (VP Avendus Capital) among others.

the Gurugram-based startup was launched in June 2020 through Abhishek shah, former founder and CEO of online menswear retailer Fetise.com, and Muskaan jain, third generation entrepreneur from TT Ltd (a vertically integrated textile company) with Chhavi Bhardwaj (ex-Myra Meds), core team member.

Almos's vision is to evolve into a one-stop destination for the essential needs of evolved Indian men, to meet their aspirations of upgrading to international trends, styles and quality. We believe this is a changing dynamic for an emerging brand like ours to harness via a digital first approach that works well for today's millennial consumers, with our focus on our D2C channel currently driving the majority of our company, said co-founder and CEO Abhishek Shah.

Almo said it aims to meet the needs of evolved Indian men in urban settings who do not see their essential clothing as just a functional necessity, but also demand comfort, functionality and durability at the same time. Almo also plans to launch more subcategories in the future, including winter and athletic clothing lines. In addition to being available from AlmoMan.co, the Almo range is also available in all major markets including Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, TataCliq etc with a pan India delivery imprint.

Being a D2C entrepreneur myself, I was excited about the laser branding and the high quality products. The founders bring in-depth product manufacturing knowledge combined with a strong digital distribution DNA, so I'm very excited about the opportunity that presents itself, added investor Arjun Vaidya.

