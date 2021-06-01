49 photos of Will Smith’s style journey: From ‘Fresh Prince’ to Red Carpet King





Will Smith, in a crushed velvet shirt, and Jada Pinkett at the premiere of “Woo” in Hollywood, California on May 5, 1998. Getty Images Will Smith, in a gray suit, arrives at the premiere of “Enemy of the State” at the Walter Reade Theater in New York, USA on November 18, 1999. Getty Images Will Smith, in a leather coat, and Meg Ryan attend the ShoWest convention in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 10, 1999. Getty Images Will Smith, in a printed waistcoat and tone-on-tone fit, Jada Pinkett Smith and their family arrive at the premiere of “Wild Wild West” in Hollywood, California on June 28, 1999. Getty Images Will Smith in relaxed denim attends the 13th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards on April 14, 2000 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images Will Smith, in a leather jacket and bandana, Jada Pinkett Smith and their children arrive at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Come’ at the Writer’s Guild Theater on April 4, 2001 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images Will Smith, in a three-piece suit, attends the “The Legend of Bagger Vance” premiere in New York, USA on October 19, 2000. Getty Images Will Smith, in a classic black suit and striped tie, arrives for the premiere of ‘Ali’ on December 11, 2001 in London, England. Getty Images Tommy Lee Jones, Lara Flynn Boyle and Will Smith in leather attend the ‘Men in Black II’ premiere in Sydney, Australia on June 11, 2002. Getty Images Will Smith, in tinted sunglasses and an open collar printed shirt, arrives at the premiere of ‘Bad Boys 2’ at Odeon Leicester Square on September 30, 2003 in London, England. Getty Images Will Smith, in blue couture, attends a photocall for ‘Bad Boys 2’ on October 1, 2003 at Hotel Villamagna in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images Will Smith, in a blue knit, blazer and jeans, attends an ‘I, Robot’ press conference at Fox Studios on July 9, 2004 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images Will Smith, in brown stripes, attends the ‘I, Robot’ premiere at Fox Studios on July 19, 2004 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images Will Smith, in a shiny gray suit, attends the ‘I, Robot’ premiere on September 8, 2004 in Tokyo, Japan. Getty Images Will Smith, in dove gray, and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the ‘Shark Tale’ premiere at San Marco Square on September 10, 2004 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images Will Smith, in metallic brown, and Eva Mendes arrive at the premiere of ‘Hitch’ at Odeon Leicester Square on February 22, 2005 in London, England. Getty Images Will Smith, in jeans and slogan tee, attends MTV Base 100th Live! at the Ster-Kinekor Top Star Drive-In on April 20, 2005 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Getty Images Will Smith, in a classic black suit and white shirt, and Jada Pinkett Smith leave the Hassler Hotel before the wedding of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise at Castello Odescalchi on November 18, 2006 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images Will Smith, in a burgundy velvet blazer, attends a photocall for ‘Pursuit of Happyness’ at Hotel Excelsior on January 11, 2007 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images Will Smith, in a checkered suit with a black cardigan, attends a press conference for ‘I Am Legend’ at Grand Hyatt Hotel on December 4, 2007 in Tokyo, Japan. Getty Images Will Smith, in a turtleneck and woolen coat, attends a photocall for ‘I Am Legend’ on December 14, 2007 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images Will Smith, in Midnight Velvet, attends the ‘I Am Legend’ photocall at Hotel Hassler on January 9, 2008 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images Will Smith, in an open collar shirt, arrives at the premiere of ‘Hancock’ at Vue cinema in Leicester Square on June 18, 2008 in London, England. Getty Images Will Smith, in classic couture and spotted tie, and actress Charlize Theron attend the ‘Hancock’ premiere at JCB Hall on August 21, 2008 in Tokyo, Japan. Getty Images Will Smith, in a printed gray blazer, and Rosario Dawson attend the ‘Seven Pounds’ premiere at Gaumont Champs-Elysees on January 5, 2009 in Paris, France. Getty Images Will Smith, in an olive velor blazer, and Rosario Dawson attend the ‘Seven Pounds’ premiere at Cinestar on January 6, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images Will Smith, in a leather jacket and flat cap, attends a ‘Seven Books’ photocall at Teatro Real on January 13, 2009 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images Jaden Smith and Will Smith, in navy couture, attend the premiere of ‘The Karate Kid’ at Odeon Leicester Square on July 15, 2010 in London, England. Getty Images Will Smith, in Classic Gray, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan and Willow Smith attend the ‘The Karate Kid’ premiere at Callao Cinema on July 21, 2010 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images Will Smith, in a plaid suit, and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the ‘Men In Black 3’ premiere at Times Square on May 7, 2012 in Seoul, South Korea. Getty Images Will Smith, in all white, attends the ‘Men In Black 3’ premiere at Grand Rex on May 11, 2012 in Paris, France. Getty Images Will Smith, in contrast separates, attends the ‘Men In Black 3’ premiere at La Caja Magica on May 13, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images Will Smith, in a gray suit and a navy knit, and Jaden Smith attend the ‘After Earth’ premiere at Tokyo Skytree on May 1, 2013 in Tokyo, Japan. Getty Images Will Smith, wearing a wool cardigan and tailored pants, attends an “ After Earth ” press conference on May 7, 2013 in Seoul, South Korea. Getty Images Will Smith, in Louis Vuitton, and Lily Allen attend the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2014 in Paris, France. Getty Images Margot Robbie and Will Smith, wearing a taupe bomber jacket, attend a screening of ‘Focus’ at Vue West End on February 11, 2015 in London, England. Getty Images Will Smith, in a slate suit, attends the ‘Commotion’ premiere at Callao Cinema on January 27, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images Will Smith, in a timeless tuxedo, attends the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. Getty Images Will Smith, in a metallic brown tuxedo, attends a Chopard party at Port Canto on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. Getty Images Trey Smith, Jaden Smith and Will Smith, dressed in a scarf and cream bomber, visit a Louis Vuitton boutique as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2017 in Paris, France. Getty Images Will Smith, in a camel overcoat, attends an ‘Aladdin’ screening at the Grand Rex on May 8, 2019 in Paris, France. Getty Images Will Smith, in Tom Ford, attends the ‘Aladdin’ premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 9, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images Will Smith, in a graphic knit, attends an ‘Aladdin’ press conference at the Rosewood Hotel on May 10, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images Will Smith, in a burgundy satin suit, attends the ‘Aladdin’ premiere on May 16, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Getty Images Will Smith, in a checkered suit and a red sweater, attends the ‘Gemini Man’ premiere at Buda Castle Savoy Terrace on September 25, 2019 in Budapest, Hungary. Getty Images Will Smith, in a navy suit and striped t-shirt, attends the ‘Gemini Man’ premiere at Miramar Da-Zhi Cinema on October 21, 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. Getty Images Will Smith, in a pea coat and casual pants, attends a photo call for ‘Bad Boys For Life’ at Akademie der Kuenste on January 7, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images Will Smith, in an oxblood leather jacket, attends the ‘Bad Boys For Life’ premiere at Zoo Palast on January 7, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images Will Smith, in blue and navy knit pants, attends a ‘Bad Boys For Life’ photocall at Hotel Villamagna on January 8, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images







