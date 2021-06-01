Fashion director enlists help from London schoolchildren to clean city’s plastic canals

A London-based fashion director set up a global pollution reduction project and hired American School London to clean up Regent Canals plastics.
Chris Desai, 32, from Fitzrovia in central London, is director of organic clothing brand Vaayu and sustainable skin company Sun Leaf Oil.
After realizing the impact of his industry on the planet, he decided to self-finance a project to eliminate plastic from the ocean.
The UOcean project aims to remove one billion tonnes of plastic from the world’s oceans by 2030.
Waste collection and awareness events, as well as finding solutions for local communities around the world.
In Soweto, South Africa, UOcean employs beach rangers to collect plastic, then works with a factory to turn that plastic into bricks to build houses in slums.
Within a year it has already become a global mission and has removed a total of 43 million tonnes from 33 different locations around the world and 18 different locations in the UK.
Chris said: I had been working in fashion for so long that I began to realize the detrimental effects of fashion on the ocean.
I asked myself, how can I be a part of something that actively damages the thing I love? It’s hypocritical.
I took a little time out of fashion to spend six months at sea sailing 3000 miles and became a sailing captain.
He continues: When I was at sea I saw all the nets, plastic, bottles, oil containers, barrels and just wondered how do we do that for what we depend on for. live?
I realized that I had to do something to change this. To be sustainable is not enough, because to be sustainable is to be satisfied with the level that you are. And were at a low level in society at the moment. “
So Chris asked himself: how do you put the planet back together? How can I help? How can we compensate for our footprints? How can we mitigate carbon?
His response was the UOcean project that he set up in March 2019.
Its expanding at a rate we never imagined, Chris said.
On Sunday May 23, he took four boats down the Regent Canal in the rain with a group of students from American School London to pick up trash out of the water.
An important part of Chris’ project is that it is aimed at the younger generations.
They are the future. If I can give them an experience on the water to reconnect them to the water, then my mission will be accomplished, he said.
One of the students, Raaghav Aaditya, 16 said: In doing this today we saw how much plastic is actually in the canal and it shocked me – it’s staggering.
Another student, Cashin Young, 15, said: It’s cool because we hear about it all in school but we never really do anything about it, so I think it is. a great experience to see what is really going on in our local community and to try to create a positive situation. change.
They ended up collecting 50kg of trash – around 5,000 pieces – that day.
