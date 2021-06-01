Sofia Vergara Stuns In A Hanging Turquoise Dress As She Enjoys A Sunny Memorial Day

Sofia Vergara looked perfect in a tacky turquoise dress as she enjoyed a sunny Memorial Day with her family and friends.

The Modern Family star, 48, showcased her enviable figure in a series of snaps she posted on Instagram on Monday.

She caught the eye in the brightly colored dress as she posed for photos with her dog Bubbles and wished her 21.7 million followers a ‘Happy Memorial Day Weekend’.

Picture Perfect: Sofia Vergara, 48, stunned in an eye-catching turquoise dress as she enjoyed a sunny Memorial Day with family and friends and dog Bubbles (pictured) on Instagram Monday

Sofia was joined by smoldering husband Joe Manganiello, 44, son Manolo, 29, and a few friends to commemorate Memorial Day in their expansive backyard.

Memorial Day honors those who fell in military action in the United States.

The actress wore a chunky turquoise necklace to match the dress and styled her long, straight, center braids.

Soaking up the sun, Sofia took the opportunity to snap a sultry photo of herself sipping wine by the pool.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: ‘So get ready for my favorite time of year! Ready for sundresses, sunscreen and [cocktail emoji]”.

As always, she showcased her natural beauty, sporting clean makeup with a light pink lipstick to complement it.

Sofia later took her stories to share a clip of herself dancing barefoot with a drink in her hand.

Joe, who opted for casual shorts and a t-shirt, was pictured cooking up a storm on the barbecue before the couple and their guests found themselves in the spread they had put on, stopping for take a group photo.

Quality time: Sofia was joined by her scorching husband Joe Manganiello, 44, her son (top right) Manolo, 29 (second from left) and a few friends to commemorate Memorial Day in their expansive backyard

Chef: Joe, who opted for casual shorts and a t-shirt, was pictured preparing for a barbecue storm under the watchful eye of the couple’s dogs

Joe and Sofia have been married since 2015 and are getting married at Palm Beach Resort The Breakers, a historic high society party spot.

The sitcom diva has a son named Manolo, 29, by her first husband Joe Gonzalez who had been her high school sweetheart in his native Colombia.

Modern Family has made its cast stars, especially Sofia, who Forbes ranked as the world’s highest-paid television actress for several years during her run.

Last year, Sofia made so much money on her various projects that Forbesdeclared that she was the highest paid actress in the world in all media.

Summer fun: Sofia looked like she was spending the time of her life sipping her drink by the pool before getting up and making a move

All 11 seasons of Modern Family became available simultaneously on Hulu and Peacock starting February 3 less than a year after its finale aired.

Modern Family enjoyed its long 250-episode airing on ABC, which has the same parent company as Hulu – Disney.

Meanwhile, Peacock is the streaming arm of NBCUniversal which of course owns one of ABC’s main streaming rivals, ABC.

Disney and NBCUniversal reached a multi-year deal that allowed streamers from both companies to share the program, according to Hollywood journalist.