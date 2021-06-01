Jason Johnson wins male fitness model title, earns pro card





From left to right: Jason Johnson, Nardo Dean and Wellington Wallace.

By BRENT STUBBS Senor sports reporter [email protected] With World Beauty and Fitness Fashion (WBFF) back in town to host the Bahamas International Pro-Am Show at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island on Saturday, Bahamian bodybuilders Jason Johnson and Wellington Miller took the opportunity to show off their skills. Johnson won the male fitness model title and he got his pro card in the process, while Miller finished second in the muscular men category and third in the male fitness models category. The duo were the only two Bahamians to appear on the show, which drew a large number of international contestants but very few fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. It was a good experience. This is my first time participating in the WBFF. It was different from the physique of the men of the IBFF (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness). I had a wonderful time. It was a lot of fun, Johnson, who indicated that if given the opportunity to compete again, he would do it all over again. I just went there to compete. It came down to conditioning. I had a lot of fun. I didn’t know I was going to come first. I just wanted to have fun and compete. I really enjoyed it. My energy was different. Home competition in the COVID-19 environment didn’t really affect Johnson, who noted that being at home made him feel comfortable on stage, even though he wished there was more spectators in the stands. There’s nothing we can do about it, said Johnson, who has competed in bigger crowds since making his 2019 debut in the IFBB men’s physique. Johnson, a fitness instructor at the Gaines for Life Gym on Soldier Road, operated by himself and LaFleur, has said that whatever show he’ll be competing in, whether it’s in the WBFF or the IFBB. During the show, Johnson, 30, said he and Miller are committed to helping each other on and off the stage, providing the moral support needed to get through the competition. Miller, 40, agreed with Johnson that the show was completely different from the looks of the IFBB men when he was able to wear a suit. It was a different experience, a good exhibition. We really didn’t have a crowd because it was a small show, but I was fortunate enough to network, said Miller, who is also a personal trainer at Gaines for Life Gym. I was able to wear a costume and did more modeling. The poses were a bit suttle. It was not as strong as the physique of the posing men. I still have a chance to show my physique, Miller added. If given the opportunity to return next year, Miller said he would still love to participate. He said he just wanted to test the waters of the WBFF and see how well he could perform.

