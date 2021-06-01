How AI Can Help Solve Complex Fashion Taxonomies

In his first guest article for WhichPLM, YesPlz explores the intricacies of fashion taxonomy and how technologies like AI can help tackle the challenges we face today. YesPlz created an AI-powered visual search filter to find the best fashion style for her clients.

How many words are there to describe the image above? Based on their general knowledge of fashion, location, and regionalisms, your customers may use the following words:

Hooded sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

Stop

Hoodie

Hoodie

Sweater

And how would your customers describe the attributes of hoodies? Maybe they would begin to describe the material, length, color and / or fit. Now imagine the huge number of possible combinations of attributes and descriptors (a tight sweater, for example). There are thousands of possible search combinations.

Ecommerce retailers are struggling to find a system to handle the growing taxonomy of fashion. For reference, fashion taxonomy is defined as the science of naming, describing and classifying items into categories. And it affects all components of the customer experience, from research and discovery to product recommendations.

In this article, review the background of research / research intent and how artificial intelligence helps retailers solve the intricacies of fashion taxonomy.

The customer journey; a background

Consider the problem of fashion taxonomy from the point of view of the customers. When a customer comes to an ecommerce website, they immediately begin the product discovery process.

Product discovery can be defined as a mixture of:

– search

– product navigation

– product recommendations

The advantage of e-commerce is also its Achilles heel when it comes to research: there are more products available online than in stores, but it is also becoming increasingly difficult for customers to find what they want. are looking for, regardless of the search intent.

Unfortunately, searching online is not as forgiving as it is in stores. If a customer accidentally uses the wrong name for an in-store fashion item, sellers will clarify. If a customer accidentally uses the wrong name for an online fashion item, they are likely to find themselves in a dead end in search results.

Due to old technology that cannot support more complex product descriptions, online shoppers are left with inadequate search systems.

When it comes to product recommendations, collaborative filtering tends to dominate the game. Collaborative filtering can be useful because it pulls large amounts of data to predict similar products, but can struggle to recommend relevant products by cold start case. Often times, collaborative filtering is not product-centric and ignores fashionable sense (a customer who buys a pair of sneakers doesn’t want to see a pair of cowboy boots). In fact, collaborative filtering rules many of our favorite ecommerce websites, such as Amazon, but as you may have noticed, products recommended on Amazon are often inaccurate.

Client research intent

Before we dive into how artificial intelligence can improve fashion taxonomies, it’s essential to understand how customers search for products on an ecommerce page. According to Baymard, there are four types of ecommerce research that retailers should know about:

1) Exact: The customer has a specific goal in mind

Example of research: GG Marmont small matelass shoulder bag

Where fashion taxonomy is lacking: Due to the specificity of the search, some words may be misspelled, leading to a dead end.



2) Product: The search is intended for a category of products, but not necessarily for a specific brand.

Search example: Dress pants

Where fashion taxonomy is lacking: If you interpret the terms separately, customers may receive results that include a dress or pants. Or, search engines may use a different term.

3) Functionality: The customer is looking for a feature or a detail.

Search example: shoulder bag

Where fashion taxonomy doesn’t match: As new features are added to search, terms are more likely to not match retailers’ fashion taxonomy.



4) Thematic: The research is based on a theme such as a special occasion or a season.

Search example: Summer wedding dress

Where Fashion Taxonomy Fails: Thematic searches are one of the most difficult search queries for search engines to recognize, due to the often rigid nature of fashion taxonomies. Thematic searches can change based on demographics, location, and seasonality – all of which should be mapped and factored into fashion taxonomy.

You can read more about the types of customer research intent and how they relate to fashion taxonomy. here.



AI as a solution for more robust and efficient product discovery

So, to sum up the current fashion taxonomy issues:

Research and discovery:

It’s confusing for customers who might not know what terminology to use

There are dead ends on eCommerce websites when customers get the search terminology wrong

Customers are likely to enter a search term incorrectly due to the large number of ways to describe a fashion product.

Product recommendations:

Current product recommendation systems do not take into account the context of the recommendation: seasonality, product attributes and product category

Artificial intelligence in fashion is leading the way in solving some of the most complex problems in fashion taxonomy.

With artificial intelligence, there are two different approaches to solving the complexity of fashion taxonomies: 1) by better, more robust text based searches, and 2) through visual search

Artificial intelligence and textual search

Companies such as Bloomreach offer research tools using artificial intelligence that use NLP (natural language processing) to better understand the intent of search queries. Semantic search can also help search engines decipher search queries better – semantic search, at its core, is the ability of search engines to factor both intent and context into search queries.

What does this mean for fashion taxonomies? Let’s break down an example:

A customer searches thematically for a pair of loose summer dress pants.

This research is complex because it has a number of different components: fit (loose), occasion (summer), and a two-part word that could be interpreted separately or together, depending on the intelligence of the search engines (dress pants). .

Artificial intelligence can facilitate this complex thematic research thanks to:

Auto-complete queries: Using artificial intelligence to suggest relevant queries, fill suggestions can help customers search with pre-suggested terms to avoid dead ends

Natural Language Processing: Depending on the search engine, semantic queries can be interpreted via NLP, which will hopefully lead the search engine to understand that dress pants are a consistent term and not two separate words

Content / Product Suggestions: Artificial intelligence can learn from past browsing history to suggest products relevant to current research (perhaps suggest summer products based on previous sessions). It can also suggest content or “groups” of products based on a search query.

Text-based artificial intelligence has the potential to change the way customers experience research and discovery. Through more precise search results and targeted product recommendations, companies like Algolia are overturning old research methods – and using technology to fill in the gaps left by fashion taxonomy.

Artificial intelligence and visual search

The next level of artificial intelligence is when textual and visual search is combined to create a hybrid search. It is an extremely powerful way to help solve the complexity of fashion taxonomy.

Visual search is defined as use artificial intelligence to search by images. Many of the larger retailers, from Amazon to Fashion Nova, have implemented visual search on their websites using computer vision.

One advantage of visual search when it comes to solving a complex fashion taxonomy is that it eliminates the need for a search engine to fully understand text search intent (which is complex) – and engages the customer. in the process of research and discovery more than text.

Fashion Nova, for example, implemented visual search as an alternative search method:

In the example above, customers can upload a photo and receive relevant search results in return based on dress style and color.

However, some of the search terms initiated by the user may be lost in the visual search, depending on the search engine. For example, a visual-only search engine may ignore detailed features such as the fit of a dress or the exact fit.

There are other visual search engines, such as YesPlz AI, which provide a user-initiated search experience combined with artificial intelligence and visual search.

The same search for a red dress can be broken down based on specific product details.

The benefits of visual search in solving complex fashion taxonomies include:

Visual search is an ever-evolving research category, and as artificial intelligence gets better at recognizing and tagging product attributes, it will continue to grow.

The future of fashion taxonomy

Tackling a complex fashion taxonomy is a daunting task, but with artificial intelligence, retailers now have different approaches to try. Through textual and visual search tools, retailers have the power to change the way customers experience their products, resulting in higher engagement rates and more conversions.

The future of artificial intelligence as a cure for complex fashion taxonomies is bright – and you can expect to see more products on the market in the future.