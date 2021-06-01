Carrie Symonds rented a wedding dress for 45





When it came to choosing The One, Carrie Symonds broke with tradition and went for something old and pre-loved. The dress (not, ahem, her beau) she chose to wear for her secret 30-person wedding to Boris Johnson on Saturday was an ornate, bell-sleeve tulle dress by Greek designer Christos Costarellos who had bought a new one would cost $ 2,830. , but was instead. loaned, for 45 per day, from the MyWardrobe HQ (MWHQ) dress rental site. Accessorized with a flower crown to match her festival-themed nuptials, choosing the Johnsons dress was undoubtedly a wise PR move. Not only has Carrie long positioned herself as an advocate for sustainability, but she also desperately needed to restore some relatability after the 58,000 gold briefcases. She got the pre-loved look with a cloak and dagger secret. My Wardrobe HQ founder Sacha Newall was flabbergasted when a colleague sent her pictures of Carries’ bridal look as she walked the dogs on Sunday. Johnson, determined to keep her nuptials a secret, had ordered the dress a week before alongside several decoys, to make sure word didn’t get out. It wasn’t until the official images were released that the company realized what they had rented the dress for. It’s very exciting for the future of fashion and its circularity to see that someone with the Carries profile, and with so many options available to them, has chosen to champion the rental of fashion and sustainable fashion shopping, says Jane Shepherdson CBE, president of MWHQ, which launched the wedding in July last year and has seen a 720 percent increase in wedding dress rentals since. < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> My wardrobe HQ According to the Hitched Marriage website, the average UK marriage is down by 32,000 couples (based on 2019 figures). After a year of leave and job losses, it makes sense that many of the 600,000 couples who will marry in 2021 in the UK will look to cut costs. Not only does rental allow brides to wear a brand or designer that would otherwise be out of their budget, it saves the waste of a one-outfit dress, and for city dwellers, it also eliminates the need for space to wear. storage. READ MORE The HURR dress rental platform launched its bridal category in May this year, and requests for brides-to-be are at an all-time high across the platform, with searches for “wedding dresses” and ” wedding guest dresses’ up 220%. month. Avant-garde brands like Cecilie Bahnsen and Emilia Wickstead are particularly popular, as are two-piece costumes by Racil and Delpozo. With the rules constantly changing and plans changed at the last minute, HURR takes the stress out of buying a wedding dress on top of everything else, says founder Victoria Prew. “Weddings are the ultimate ‘wear once’ occasion. So why buy?”

