Please take this fashion advice from lesbians

Until recently, a stereotype persisted that gay men dressed well and lesbians didn’t. We’re the ones with the goofy plaid shirts and beanies, as they run fashion magazines and know way too much about scarves. This is probably why Lesbian eye for the straight dude never got past the launch phase.

But the pre-2010 stereotypes are wrong: lesbians have historically had an exceptional style. Custom made suits are our strong point. We wore Birkenstocks and mules before they got cool. We look fitter than any other demographic in a turtleneck. We also inherently understand what a lot of straight guys don’t: that everyone looks good in a white cardigan or t-shirt and tight-fitting jeans.

Indeed, if there is one group best suited to advising straight people on fashion, it is probably lesbians. We are more objective than the people who love them, many of us know our way around the men’s section and we also know what it takes to attract women. Without further ado, straight guys, here are some fashion tips from myself and other lesbians.

Stop being so embarrassed!

Of all the gender and sexuality combos, straight guys are arguably the least risky in fashion. Many decide what they like (pants, hoodie, Nike sneakers) and stick with them for the rest of their lives. But unless we’re talking about STIs, risk-taking can really pay off – and that extends to style choices.

“Don’t be afraid to show a bit of a stomach,” says 23-year-old Ellie. “The calves are amazing,” says Charlotte, 28. “If all straight guys dressed like gays in the ’70s, I might not be a lesbian,” adds Jessie, 30.

Rachel, 28, recommends branching out into the women’s section. “Please experiment with the color, patterns and texture!” she says. For 23-year-old Indi, a little nail polish does the trick. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m a proud lesbian, but it bothers me when a man wears black nail polish. Like, I’m hot and confused.

Wear exactly one piece of jewelry

Every lesbian knows that wearing just one piece of jewelry immediately gives you understated shagger energy. That’s why we always keep a stack of (spinning) rings on our nightstand, or a single dangling earring. You could wear an outfit that is completely simple and nondescript, but a flash of silver or gold can turn it into a look.

While lesbians are fond of a thumb ring and / or chain, a simple index ring can work for straight men, according to lesbians. “It might seem a little soft obviously, but I think a signet ring can enhance an outfit,” said Naomi, 24.

Others swear by a small neck chain: “Take advice from Paul Mescal and just go topless with a chain,” says Rhi, 24. “It’s something queer women, straight women, and gay men can agree on.”

Alex, 27, goes so far as to say that wedding rings are a “look”. “Wedding rings are sapphic and so sexy!” she says. “I was cheated on by a cis man on TikTok the other day.”

Socks: keep them!

This one came often while I was soliciting lesbians for this play. I had no idea that so many straight men walked around without socks. If this sounds like you, stop it. It gives everyone a strange feeling – like hearing an adult say “mom” – and you will get blisters.

“I am shocked when I see a man wearing shoes or sneakers and without socks. I don’t understand the reasoning behind this. It shakes me deep inside, ”says Charlie, 27.

The right pair of socks can also make a look. “Invest in some cute socks and pair them up,” says 22-year-old Sarah. “And never wear sports socks. Wow. ”

Find the perfect jeans

At one point (2008? 2009?), Straight guys simply stopped wearing jeans – and those who still do tend to be lawyers with expensive ripped skinny denim man buns. Where have all the good jeans gone?

The point is, jeans can look really good if they are cut and fitted – which is not always easy, but is worth pursuing. “Straight men don’t know how to find the right jeans,” says Eli, 26. What are the right jeans? “Everything classic. Levi’s. Lee. Cowboy. Black or blue. Not too skinny, not too baggy and snug at the waist. ”

When it comes to wearing jeans, the lesbians I ask are unanimous that a plain white t-shirt or waistcoat always works. Very James Dean. Lots of mystery. Do not – I repeat: do not – always combine blue jeans and a collared shirt, unless you want to look like a Jeremy Clarkson fanboy on your way to rugby.

Avoid really caring about brands

Supreme are basically adult male Pokémon cards. The same goes for most brands. All an Aries Arise sweater and bucket hat says is, “I have money and that’s what I chose to spend it on.” Which is obviously good if that’s what you like. But also, avoiding big brands and not embracing trends is a bit like having no online presence: very chic.

This actually applies to all genders and all sexualities. But today we are talking about straight men. “Wear sneakers that nobody owns,” Eli says, “and t-shirts that nobody can find.”

Smell good

It’s not a style trick per se, but it’s something a lot of lesbians have pointed out. And when I say “a lot” I mean double digits. Because while style is important, the way you feel is arguably even more important (this is a mantra gay men, in particular, seem to adhere to).

If you smell like Tom Ford or fresh laundry detergent, people won’t care if you’re wearing plastic bags sewn together, or a full Bape tracksuit, or even the undercover cop uniform of a T-shirt. Superdry and a black quilted waistcoat. So wash your clothes at least once a week and invest in a perfume.

