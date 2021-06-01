Spotlight on startups: how digital fashion brand Auroboros stands out





Auroboros is blooming. This month, the designer duo of Paula Sello and Alissa Aulbekova will be the first to present an exclusively digital ready-to-wear collection at a major global fashion week. Auroboros will present a 14-piece collection via a virtual runway during the London Fashion Weeks DiscoveryLAB, an immersive platform for emerging brands, on June 12, joining a small group of other ready-to-wear brands in business for less than three years. years. years. Digital Fashion Is On The Rise: A Digital Gucci Bag Has Just Been resold on Roblox for $ 4,115, more than the cost of the physical version. Burberry and Farfetch unveiled a 3d world to promote new bags, while Farfetch and Prada use the digital try on Snapchat. At the same time, many marketplaces are positioning themselves to become de facto digital fashion destinations. The acceptance of Auroboross at LFW places digital designs in the same context as emerging physical brands, rather than being relegated to a dedicated, digital-only space. This could help the brand and the concept of digital fashion to break into a more mainstream traditional audience. It’s a big milestone for everyone in the digital fashion community and hopefully paves the way for a mainstream audience to understand how exciting it can be, says Aulbekova. For their 10-minute LFW presentation, Auroboros is planning a mixed reality experience with physical models wearing digital clothing, in collaboration with the Institute of Digital Fashion. Auroboros tapped Sita Abelln, a Spanish DJ, model, designer and stylist, to style the show, which will also include a London billboard featuring an augmented reality trial experience created by Auroboros using Snapchat technology.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos