Fashion
This midi t-shirt dress is the perfect summer look to pull on
Yahoo Lifestyle Editors are committed to independently selecting wonderful products at great prices for you. We may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
We all have these must-have pieces that save us from a wardrobe meltdown when we just don’t know what to wear.
These classic pieces which are the discreet stars of our collection, which always do us good.
And the shirt dress goes from Marks & Spencer are exactly that (and they come in at just 19.50 a pop!)
Why we rate it:
Comfortable, cool and super easy to put on, these classic crew neck shirt dresses are definitely our summer staple.
Pair them with heels, sneakers or sandals to dress up a high or low look, and accessorize with a blazer or denim jacket to match.
Plus, when fall / winter arrives, just slip on a pair of tights and boots and you’re always good to go.
Oh, and, in case you were wondering, it has pockets – they’re just tucked away in the side seams.
The dress is available in several different models, from timeless polka dots and nautical stripes at pink block and Marine.
So, as the weather warms, what are you waiting for? Add this deal number 19.50 in the print of your choice to your shopping cart ASAP.
What the critics are saying:
“Fantastic. I was a little worried that it would show all the bumps, but it didn’t. The material is very soft and cool.”
“Fabulous dress just slip on, comfortable and easy to wear.”
“Nice t-shirt dress. Great length and very comfortable to wear. I dressed in heels and a scarf which was perfect but can be dressed for a more casual look too. Great buy.”
“I bought this t-shirt dress just for casual wear at home. The fabric was fine, so soft and soft against the skin that once I put it on I didn’t want to take it off … the slit at the side really gives such an elegant and sophisticated touch to the length that I don’t find it too long at all – it just adds to the style for me. I love this t-shirt dress so much that I will find more colors of this dress to order. “
“Delighted with this t-shirt dress, easy to wear at home or in the shops. Fits well and washes great.”
“This dress is excellent value for money, comfortable to wear. Can be worn as a day dress or with M&S accessories or a long scarf for the evening.”
Buy it: 100% cotton midi t-shirt dress | 19.50 by Marks & Spencer
Buy it: 100% Cotton Crew Neck Midi T-Shirt Dress in Pink | 19.50 by Marks & Spencer
Buy it: Striped 100% cotton midi t-shirt dress | 16.50 by Marks & Spencer
Buy it: 100% cotton mid-length polka dot t-shirt dress | 19.50 by Marks & Spencer
Buy it: Striped 100% cotton midi t-shirt dress | 19.50 by Marks & Spencer
Add to Cart: M&S 2021 Summer Beauty Kit | 20 (worth 140) discount applied automatically when you spend 30 at Marks & Spencer
