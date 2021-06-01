Cycling clothing to keep you cool on hot rides

My first cycling jersey was a replica of Team PDM from Ultima. I knew next to nothing about cycling equipment; I just thought it was going well on Sean Kelly. But the first time I wore it on a hot day, I began to realize its flaws. The thick, densely knitted synthetic fabric that felt so luxurious on the coat rack absorbed sweat and felt warmer and heavier than chainmail. And whatever designer thinks a quarter-length zipper was enough ventilation for the summer, it should be consigned to wear it when climbing Mount Lemmon from Flagstaff at noon in July.

I am a believer in the maxim that all clothing is cycling clothing. At the same time, there’s no denying that hot weather gear makes summer hikes a lot more enjoyable. I tend to get by by driving early in the morning when it’s cool. But that’s not always an option. Fortunately, a number of cycling clothing brands think differently from the sadist who created that old PDM jersey. There are now a number of pieces designed specifically for midsummer.

Here is my perfect warm weather riding wardrobe for the road and the mountains (most of these pieces are available for men and women). Some are in my own equipment closet and have withstood heavy use. Others are just the ones I’m eyeing, based on 25 years of testing experience. All are suitable for difficult hikes in hot weather.

Road bike kit

Rapha Pro Team Flyweight Bib Shorts ($ 215)

These aptly named bibs are made from a sheer fabric and treated with Schoeller’s UV reflective Coldblack to reduce heat build-up. The straps are a fine, lightweight mesh that won’t trap sweat, and the chamois (the same as in Rapha’s other top shorts) is perforated for faster drying. All of this makes them ideal for hot days outside. In winter, they will act as a Zwift kit. A word of warning, though: all of that emphasis on breathability comes at the cost of durability. Contact with the saddle and regular washing will wear the material of thin shorts faster than standard fabrics. And be careful with mesh suspenders, which don’t have the same level of elasticity as Lycra suspenders; the seams can tear if you are not gentle with them.

MAAP Vector Pro Air Jersey ($ 170)

Stylish runners love this Australian brand for its creative graphics, like the bold color block found on the Pro Air Vector. But the brand is not just a question of style. To create the right blend of sun protection and refreshing comfort, designers crafted the Vector Pro Air from several Bluesign approved fabrics. The body is a denser micro-perforated mesh, which balances UV protection (UPF50 +) and breathability, while the side panels are made from a transparent mesh-like material. Even the fabric of the pocket is perforated. The four-ounce garment is perfect for those sweltering days. Pay attention to the size: if you want a slim fit, you may want to reduce the size.

Pearl Izumi Sun Sleeves ($ 30)

On sunny summer roads and gravel walks, I protect them as much or better than a generous coating of chemical sunscreen. You can find sleeves from many brands. Pearls are made of a thin and light stretch fabric that offers UPF50 + sun protection and does not get hot even in direct midday sun. Best of all: they’re reasonably priced and they’re available in hi-vis white and yellow, in five sizes to suit everyone from stick-shaped WorldTour runners to guys with linebacker arms.

DeFeet Evo Mont Ventoux Socks ($ 20)

Technical socks are notoriously expensive. If you’re going to pay $ 20 for a pair (just one pair!), You can do a lot worse than these. The ventilated mesh knit is breathable and light while managing to wear over time, thanks to the reinforcement in the heel and toes. The sheer fabric is ideal for hot days when you want a little extra room in the toe box. And while they’re only offered in basic solids rather than sleek designs, there are six colors to match almost any kit.

Specialized S-Works Vent Shoes ($ 425)

The first thing you will notice about the S-Works Vent Shoe is how light it is (the brand claims only 223 grams per shoe in a size 42). Flip it over and you’ll see why: a Swiss cheese sole designed for maximum airflow. Don’t worry, it’s still pretty stiff. The shoe has the same non-stretch Dyneema upper as the classic S-Works, but with mesh panels for even more ventilation. The plastic toe stoppers feature even more vents. The wide size range (36 to 49) includes half sizes from 38 to 47 so you can get exactly the fit you need no matter how thick the sock you are running or whatever the temperature of your feet. The main gripe I’ve seen is that the white version, which is the only color you should buy for a hot weather shoe, suffers from yellowing on the Dyneema parts. At this price point, I would only recommend them to people who do most of their riding in hot weather (or make a bunch of bitcoin). Still, if hot, sore feet are a problem, they’re worth a look.

MTB Kit

Delta Aero Tech T-Shirt ($ 50)

Polartec Delta fabric is designed with a blend of hydrophobic and hydrophilic yarns to accelerate sweat evaporation. You can find it in some cycling jerseys, but surprisingly few tops for mountain biking. The new Delta Tee from Aero Tech is more fitted than most mountain bike jerseys, but it’s still casual enough to wear with loose shorts. The slightly longer tail is designed for full coverage on the bike, but my favorite feature is the two zippered storage pockets. They’re just roomy enough for keys or a phone, and they sit on the hips where they don’t interfere with the rear center pockets of the cargo bib liners. Angled zippers also work well with hip bags if you go that route for carrying things. The only downside is that it only comes in a men’s fit (although we like that it’s available in a wide range, from small to 5XL, which is suitable for men up to a chest of 50 inches. ). And Aero Tech took a page from Henry Ford on the charts: you can buy it in any color, as long as it’s blue.

Fox Flexair Shorts ($ 130)

Baggies are primarily designed with two goals in mind: style and protection. This means in hot weather you wear one more layer than you need – and that layer is thick and sturdy, designed to repel branches and rocks. Fox’s Flexair splits the difference as well as any shorts I’ve used, with a four-way stretch woven shell that’s lightweight and dries quickly but still resists snagging. The laser perforated sections on the thigh provide a little more air circulation. The chamois padded liner is removable if you want to use different shorts which I recommend. I still haven’t found any inner shorts on a baggy that matches a good pair of bibs for extra comfort. And the zippered pockets provide secure storage space. My only real complaint is the ratchet waist closure, which seems over-designed and can be awkward if you’re riding with a backpack.

POC Essential Mesh Gloves ($ 45)

There are cheaper gloves, like Trixter of the Giro. There are lighter gloves, like 100% Celium. But I’m now in my fourth season with the POC Essential Mesh and they are still strong, while other gloves have split stitches at the fingertips or worn holes in the band between the thumb and forefinger. There is nothing unusual about this. They feature a perforated synthetic leather palm without padding; a stretch mesh back and silicone prints on the index and middle fingers for better grip. They are simply well designed and have all the features you need. A terry cloth nasal wipe? Check. Slip on, without annoying closure tab? Check. Five sizes and six colors? Check and verify. Because I’m a cycling fashion philistine and wear full gloves on the road, I find them perfect for that too.

Giro Empire VR70 Knit Shoes ($ 250)

There is a bit of a contradiction in the idea of ​​a hot weather mountain bike shoe. Warm weather shoes promote ventilation. Mountain biking shoes should be armored to prevent rock impact and add durability for the touring sections. The balance will always lean towards robustness. But Knitwear Giro’s Empire VR70 comes as close as any shoe I’ve seen to be suitable for hot weather as well. Breathability comes primarily from the lightweight knit upper, a construction technique originally borrowed from running shoes. High ankle cuff keeps dirt and grit out. But the knit itself wouldn’t provide much support, so it sits in a bonded TPU exoskeleton with a lace up closure. A molded heel cup and rubber bumper provide anchorage and protection. The Easton EC70 carbon sole is reasonably stiff but still walkable, and the Vibram rubber outsole provides good grip for bike tours. Watch out for small feet: the VR70 is only available up to size 39.

