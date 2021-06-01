Dior to present cruise show at Panathenaic Stadium in Athens – WWD





GAME ON: Let the Fashion Olympics begin. Dior will unveil its cruise collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri on June 17 at 9 p.m. CET at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the first modern Olympics in 1896, the house said. exclusively at WWD. The site was originally built as a hippodrome around 330 BC and completely rebuilt in marble as a 50,000-seat stadium by Herodes Atticus, a Greco-Roman senator, in AD 144 After falling into oblivion, the site was excavated in the 19th century and used again, namely as an Olympic site in 2004. Greek authorities allowed Dior to hold photoshoots at several key locations as part of the presentation, which comes 70 years after the French fashion house presented its fall 1951 haute couture collection against the backdrop of the Acropolis at an iconic fashion photo shoot for Paris Match. . The Central Archaeological Council has approved the filming on the Acropolis; the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, a Roman theater; the ancient Agora of Athens, a former public gathering place; the temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, and the temple of Zeus in Nemea, a Dior spokeswoman said, confirming a report from the French news agency AFP. The spectacle comes as Greece marks 200 years of independence. The event will showcase the creativity of local artists and artisans, as Dior has done with other resort fairs in Lecce, Italy, and Marrakech, Morocco. It precedes the Summer Olympics, scheduled in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8 after being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Tokyo Games Organizing Committee continues to controversially insist that they will move forward despite an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo in recent weeks.

See also: Dior will present its Cruise collection in Greece Dior Cruise 2021 Punk meets Provence in Chanel’s graphic cruise collection







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos