Bonds launches a “ genderless ” clothing line

Bonds released a ‘sexless’ clothing line as activists pressure brands to stop selling separate items for men and women.

The clothes are part of the brand’s new Explorer line which launched on Saturday under the slogan ‘comfort for all’.

Items include sweatpants, hoodies, pullovers and t-shirts with a neutral fit to suit all genders, and can be purchased in green, brown, black, white and gray.

Bonds said the unisex line was created to allow customers to choose what they want from the collection and “ wear it their way. ”

Pictured: Samples of the new Bonds Explorer range, which includes unisex clothing in neutral colors

A spokesperson for Bonds said the brand hopes the new line helps people feel comfortable.

“ We recognize that the future is ‘sexist’ and want to allow our customers to express their gender and identity in the most comfortable way, ” the company said. 9 honey.

“ As a brand for all Australians we think it’s important to make everyone feel comfortable and it starts with the first thing you put on in the morning. ”

Each item is on sale for around $ 49, down from the original price of $ 79.99, and follows the brand’s commitment to inclusiveness and the use of recycled materials.

Bonds’s website description reads: ‘It’s a wild world, so this genderless sweater is strong enough to unleash the nature inside. ”

Bonds also released a sexless tweens line in 2018.

Australian businesses are facing increasing pressure from activists to eliminate gendered clothing that claims to be stereotyped by large retailers.

In May, angry parents wrote a petition to Kmart to stop categorizing children’s clothes by gender.

“ Young children learn what colors, styles of clothing, and even what interests they are allowed to have through the choices they have in the clothing department of their respective gender, ” the petition reads.

Campaign ads for the Bonds Explorer line say: No matter who you are, where you’re from or what you stand for, we believe everyone deserves to be comfortable.

Bonds also released a genderless line for tweens in 2018. Pictured: Sweatpants and hoodies in the new Explorer range

“Many parents of young boys will tell you that their son loves pinks, rainbows and flowers, but just can’t wear clothes in these styles like girls do without removing them from the underwear section. girls, which sends them a strong message that the things they love are. ” wrong”.’

The petition called on the leading retailer to remove “arbitrary boundaries” from “gender-segregated clothing sections.”

During the same month, a number of small businesses made headlines creating full business models around non-sexist clothing.

Gold Coast mom Renee Schmidt founded the kid’s streetwear brand called ‘five & knux’ so parents don’t have to buy different sets of clothes for their sons and daughters.

Around the world, American retailer Guess has launched a line of unisex jeans, jackets and t-shirts “for him and her” to help “anyone express themselves” while feeling “confident and sexy. “.