A $ 3,500 caftan? Gucci Latest Fashion Brand To Sell Overpriced Basic Items Found In Asia | Life





Guccis’ latest season floral embroidery kaftan is compared to traditional Indian kurta. Photo by Gucci KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Italian luxury fashion house Gucci made headlines this weekend for a very familiar piece of clothing that many in Asia will recognize as the kaftan. A far cry from your mom’s or grandma’s puffy house dress, the Floral-Embroidered Organic Linen Kaftan from Florence Homes is priced at US $ 3,500 (RM14,440). Guccis ‘latest sartorial offering raised eyebrows in India, where many netizens couldn’t help comparing it to the kurta, a traditional long top typically paired with pants that wouldn’t cost near the price tag defying designers’ wallets. . Gucci here is trying to sell a kurta that I can buy with $ 20 for 4K ShiniMAMI (@_ShaahidahR_) June 1, 2021 A kurta for $ 3,500? I can already hear my mother screaming in Punjabi https://t.co/y6EFSxnQc8 Amritpal Kaur Sandhu-Longoria (She / She) (@AmberSandhu_RS) May 30, 2021 So Gucci is selling a kurta worth 2k max for 5.5 lac?

Apparently when you have a ‘brand name’ you can sell at any price you want Just another doctor (@MedicoJust) May 30, 2021 @gucci $ 3500 and monthly payment available for a Kurta pic.twitter.com/M8KpWn0Itn And (@yumnna) May 28, 2021 Some have even accused the luxury brand of cultural appropriation, which refers to the adoption of one or more elements of a particular culture by members of another culture. South Asians Online Claim Cultural Appropriation After GUCCI Released Kurta’s Version pic.twitter.com/bl251ltxiy Bramalea Rd (@BramaleaRd) May 31, 2021 According to several media, including Vice and India time, Gucci wrote in the product description: Made from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with floral embroidery and self-tiling (sic) pom poms. First introduced as part of the Guccis 1996 collection, the caftan continues to be an integral part of the Maison’s aesthetic while evolving into new materials and modern details. However, a quick check by Malaysian courier noted that the description has been changed and now only contains the first sentence. Gucci is the latest member to join the ranks of other major fashion houses that have taken inspiration from everyday household items found in Asian homes with inflated price tags. In November 2020, Tiffany & Co. released a mahjong set for RM62,000 that will put you out of business even before the game starts, following in the footsteps of Hermes and his RM 175,000 mahjong set. Similar to Gucci, Spanish fast fashion retailer Zara was mocked in 2018 for selling what appeared to be an overpriced lungi, a type of sarong commonly worn by men in the Indian subcontinent. Looks like Zara is selling this Lungi for $ 70. pic.twitter.com/TEvVkqnpqs Fazlur (@eightpackofabs) Jan. 30, 2018 The ubiquitous market items found across Asia have also not been spared by fashion gentrification by brands such as Balenciaga. In 2016, the Spanish design houses fashion show featured bags inspired by the colorful wholesalers commonly seen in Thailand that will set you back thousands of dollars. Balenciaga’s Rainbow Bag vs Thai Market Bags – Interesting Top and Bottom Wedding https://t.co/AwDBW1QURV #Fashion pic.twitter.com/RWYtANYKaR Wee Wan (@Wee_Wan) March 11, 2016 Closer to home, who remembers the Hermes 2016 nasi lemak bag? What she says: I’m fine What she means: this leafy Hermès bag is folded in a way that is more reminiscent of lembas bread than nasi lemak pic.twitter.com/BghDwTUSGv shumai (@harmonicsunbeam) November 30, 2016







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos