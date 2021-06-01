The 18th Annual Cashmere Collection will feature 16 great Canadian fashion designers and their vision for a future without breast cancer, made entirely from Cashmere bathroom tissue. Illustrations credited to Monica Smiley. (CNW Group / Kruger LP Products)

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 / CNW / – What are 2021 and the end of the 20 doinge century Europe share in common? Known throughout history as the Belle poque, this unique creative era marked the emergence of innovation in culture and technology, such as rebirth, fueled by new optimism and prosperity after years of difficult times. .

This is the inspiration of the 18e Annual Cashmere Collection: The NEW Belle Poque, featuring 16 brilliant Canadian fashion designers and their vision for a future without breast cancer, all crafted entirely from luxuriously soft and strong sheets of Cashmere bathroom tissue, From Canada best-selling brand.

The annual October kickoff of breast cancer awareness, the Cashmere Collection has already showcased over 200 great Canadian designers, all united in their quest to create a future without breast cancer by raising awareness and collecting essential funds for the cause.

“Canada is preparing to emerge from a period of difficulty that has been characterized by remarkable and generous community support, all with a strong sense of resilience, ”says Susan irving, CMO Kruger Products, manufacturer of cashmere. “This year’s Cashmere Collection: The NEW Belle poque looks to the future through an optimistic lens, as a celebration of achievement and cultural renewal after the pandemic, while recognizing the strength of Canadians affected by breast cancer during of a year full of unprecedented challenges.

“The NEW Belle poque is a great ray of hope as Canadians seek to embrace new cultural and technological advances and usher in a new period of hope after an incredibly difficult and uncertain year,” she said.

All-Star Actors and Curators

Internationally renowned fashion guru and star stylist, Joe zee The Canadian-born television host and producer is best known for his appearances on GMA, Access Hollywood, Sewn, and Gossip Girl returns this year as Curator of the Cashmere Collection, for the third time, with an all new, exciting and talented cast of Canadian designers, representing diversity from coast to coast. He is joined by Erika Larva, who has been part of the collection since its debut in 2004 and will continue as artistic director.

The creators of the 18th Annual Cashmere: The NEW Belle poque Collection include:

Anisha kumar Brampton, Ontario

Antonio Ortega Couture Montreal, Quebec

Workshop Volpe Toronto, Ontario

Dene Couture Calgary, Alberta

DISIYE Toronto, Ontario

Donn Sabean Halifax, Nova Scotia

WILDLIFE Calgary, Alberta

Genia Evelina Montreal, Quebec

AWESOME Coquitlam, British Columbia

Gallagher House Peterborough, Ontario

Lydia stewart Fredericton, New Brunswick

RVNG Simcoe, Ontario

VANIKA by Vanessa Kiraly Toronto, Ontario

Veronica macisac Halifax, Nova Scotia

Whyte Couture Toronto, ON

Zoba Martin Toronto, Ontario

“I am absolutely blown away by From Canada talented fashion designers and their impressive creativity and generosity, ”says collection curator Joe zee, which returns to the top of the collection in 2021 for the third year in a row. “Their cutting-edge artistry, their resilience in the face of the pandemic and their dedication to the breast cancer cause is an inspiring role model we must all applaud and emulate. I am delighted to see this year’s stunning creations come to life in our NEW Belle poque, ”he says.

Front row seats guaranteed

Building on the momentum gained with the Cashmere Collection’s Grand Virtual Premiere of 2020, this year’s show will be bigger and better than ever! Kruger Products, cashmere maker, will debut on the 18the annual collection on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, with a live fashion show at the Globe & Mail Center in Toronto; with a subsequent virtual parade, guaranteeing everyone a front row seat. The creators of the collection will unveil 16 toilet paper couture dresses, all in support of From Canada the community of fashion designers and the cause of breast cancer.

Other exciting announcements are planned. Please stay tuned.

About the Cashmere collection

Founded in 2004, the international award-winning Cashmere Collection is a strong supporter of From Canada the community of fashion designers and the cause of breast cancer. Several of the biggest names in Canadian fashion have contributed to the collection, including Marie Saint Pierre, Greta Constantine, Denis Gagnon, David Dixon, Rudsak, Stephan Caras, Lucian Matis, UNTTLD and many more.

Kicking off the highly anticipated October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cashmere Collection announces the annual return of Cashmere’s awareness and fundraising activities for the cause. This includes a twenty-five hundred donation with the purchase of each specially marked packet of Cashmere sold throughout the month of October (up to a maximum of $ 50,000), breast cancer control efforts at both the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

Canadians will also be invited to vote for their favorite toilet tissue couture design at Vote Couture for the Cure on Facebook.com/Cashmere throughout October and join the conversation on social media using # Cashmere21. Cashmere will donate $ 1 for each vote (up to a maximum of $ 10,000), to the CCS breast cancer efforts on behalf of the winning creator.

About Cashmere and Kruger Products LP

Cashmere toilet paper, From Canada top-selling brand, reflects Kruger Products’ commitment to providing consumers with the highest quality, made in Canada paper products. Kruger Products is one of the From Canada leading manufacturers of facial tissue and serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels and Scotties, as well as out-of-home products for industrial and commercial use across Canada and the United States

A long-time contributor and committed to the cause of breast cancer, Kruger Products LP has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), which is now part of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since the collection launched in 2004, and is currently one of the top five. national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS.

Kruger Products LP with over 2,700 employees, operates nine FSCs COC certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America headquartered at Toronto and Montreal.

About Breast cancer and the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice of Canadians who care about cancer. We fund innovative research, provide a support system for all people touched by cancer, and develop health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. Investments in research combined with early detection and better therapeutic treatments have resulted in a 44% decrease in the death rate from breast cancer since the late 1980s. There is still work to be done, as breast cancer. breast remains the most frequently diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in women in Canada. Funds raised through this partnership will be invested in major CCS breast cancer research and support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-type/breast/breast-cancer/?region=on.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation has a provincial mission to ensure the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research. Many programs developed by the FCBQ have a national impact. In more than 26 years, he has collected more than $ 560.7 million and invested it in Quebec in cutting-edge research and defending the interests of breast cancer patients and their families. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with dementia and their families remain at the heart of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of those affected by breast cancer to a real cure. For more information, please visit ribbonrose.org, or follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

