Fashion waste issue inspires technological breakthrough in textile recycling

It all started with a casual request. Entrepreneurs Peter Majeranowski and Conor Hartman were testing a way to recycle fibrous stems left over from tobacco growing, using hydrothermal pressure to turn them into pulp, when a Swedish commodities trading company called with another. idea. “They were like, ‘Hey, that pulp stuff you do is great, but can you try putting a t-shirt in your machine?’” Majeranowski recalls.

They obliged, and luckily it worked. Most importantly, he worked on polyester-cotton blends, the most common textile produced by the global fashion industry. Until recently, any recycling process that preserved polyester polymers would degrade cotton fibers, and vice versa. This led to a large build-up of tissue waste. Every second, a garbage truck’s worth of clothing and textiles is incinerated or dumped in a landfill, according to a 2017 report of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

As it turned out, Hartman and Majeranowski’s Virginia-based company, Circ, was able to do both. Business changed overnight, said Majeranowski. “Suddenly we have the fashion industry cold calling – brands you’ll see in any mall in Anytown, US – who wanted a circular recycled textile solution.”

The Circ process involves a combination of water, heat, pressure and chemicals, which break down and purify the textile fibers, recovering 90% of the original materials. So far, they’ve only recycled about 12 tons of garment waste, but the co-founders say they have the capacity to do two tons a day once their partnerships have intensified. Outdoor equipment maker Patagonia Inc. and Japanese trading company Marubeni Corporation are investors, and Patagonia already routes some of its used clothing through Circ’s machines. The couple also expect to start producing fully recycled clothing later this year through a collaboration with Fashion for Good, which works with big brands and retailers such as Kering Group and Target Corp. to promote sustainable practices and technologies.

Other companies use similar biochemical or thermal pressure processes to dissolve old materials, but Circ’s advantage comes from its ability to work with blended fabrics, said Greg Curtis, Patagonia’s general counsel for investments. “When you look at the total addressable fast fashion market, and the poly-blend waste that comes out of it, it really sets them apart,” he added.

The company’s history begins in 2010, when the market collapse dried up Majeranowski’s previous work with a foreign investment group. He became interested in biofuels and eventually met Hilary Koprowski, a Polish immunologist known for her pioneering work on polio vaccine. At the time, Koprowski was investigating whether tobacco plants – which grow easily and have a well-known genome – could be genetically engineered to produce antibodies for a vaccine. (In 2014, they would be: Icon Genetics used tobacco plants to create the ZMapp Ebola vaccine, although Koprowski was not involved.)

In the lab, Koprowski began to ask himself another question: if tobacco plants could be genetically modified in one way, to produce antibodies, could they be modified in another way – for example, to produce alternatives? chemicals to fossil fuels?

Majeranowski and Koprowski created Tyton Biosciences in 2011 to monetize their research, and in 2013 Hartman joined the operations management. (Koprowski died in 2013 and Tyton was renamed Circ in 2020.) Hartman had previously worked in international politics for groups such as the Carter Center, which strongly influenced his desire to find a new way to develop fuel and jobs without harming the environment. “We wanted to create something that could breathe life into rural communities,” he said.

What followed was a period of research and reinvention. Around 2016, investors lost interest in biofuels, so Majeranowski and Hartman began to look for new ways to apply the technology they had developed. A conversation with Kentucky farmers led them to the idea of ​​pulp, and the couple decided to take a role in the packaging industry. Then came the T-shirt experience. “The dough did not meet an acute need,” said Majeranowski. “McDonald’s wants recycled paper napkins, but they don’t need them as the fashion and clothing industry is feeling the pressure right now.”

Demand for polyester is a major driver of petrochemical extraction, said Rob Kaplan, founder of Circulate Capital, which invests in recycling technologies similar to Circ’s. But since the new polyester is cheaper than recycled polyester and natural fibers, “no one has figured out how to crack the code to make money with recycled materials.”

Circ will not disclose the price of its recycled fibers; its closest competitor, a subsidiary of fast-fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB (better known as H&M), will also not talk about pricing. However, both say the cost of their recycled textiles should be comparable to new ones.

A positive climate impact would be a key selling point for any business marketing recycled textiles, but it will be difficult to prove it. Because there is so little accountability data in the fashion industry, there is no generally accepted baseline against which to measure. “What we really need to see from these companies are reports,” said Maxine Bédat, founder of the New Standard Institute, which publishes sustainability resources for designers. “We need to know how great this innovation is in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, and so far we’re not getting it.”

Currently, Circ is focused on growth. Majeranowski and Hartman describe a “chicken and egg situation” in which no one wants to collect and sort garbage waste until they have or have a buyer for them. “Our solution right now is that we have to evolve to make this all make sense,” said Majeranowski.

Things are moving fast, said Majeranowski. “We’re joking now that we were like, is recycling a t-shirt a thing?” he said. Now they are safe. “It’s a thing.”