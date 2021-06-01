Men’s Mental Health x Rhône t-shirt to benefit Mental Health America





Jeff Allen MENTAL HEALTH IS important. In 2021, men should be able to recognize it. According to Mental health America, the country’s leading nonprofit community-based organization dedicated to meeting the needs of people living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all, data from their screening program showed that more than 70% of screeners who identify as men scored positive or moderate to severe for a mental health problem, and more than 60 percent of these screeners have never received previous treatment or support. The numbers show that we need to encourage a positive dialogue on mental health, and there has never been a better time. Men’s health wants to help. This is why, on the occasion of Men’s Health Month, we are launching our (MEN) TAL HEALTHY campaign. Partnering with premium lifestyle brand Rhone, we’ve designed a limited edition t-shirt to help more men feel comfortable talking about what they’re feeling. Featuring the (MEN) TAL HEALTHY logo, it is available for $ 38 in two different colors on rhone.com. One hundred percent of the net proceeds will go to Mental Health America. EdenGreen (Men) Healthy Everyday T-Shirt rhone.com “Mental health is an increasingly important content pillar for us, and we hope it becomes as synonymous with the idea of ​​’health’ as ​​fitness and nutrition always have been,” says Richard Sleep, Men’s health Editor-in-chief. “Rhone has been an incredible partner in helping to make this a reality. Together our common goal is to destigmatize mental wellness.” After a particularly trying year, normalizing the conversations around our mental health has never been more important. At Men’s Health, our mission is to help men live stronger, faster, and better lives, and that includes taking care of your mental health. To provide men with the resources and encouragement to lead healthier lives, we know that collaboration between like-minded brands is key to making a difference to finally crush the stigma surrounding men’s mental health. “Too often, men avoid talking about mental health when they are struggling. We are delighted that Rhone has decided to partner with us and is committed to normalizing these conversations, ”said Paul Gionfriddo, President and CEO of Mental Health America. “Men’s health and Rhone encourage men to speak openly about what they do and this will go a long way towards achieving the common goal of improving mental health for all. ” Register now for the Men’s Wellness Summit . (MEN) TAL HEALTHY aims to create a space for collective dialogue on men and mental health. To that end, we ask that you share your stories, to help us dismantle the stigma surrounding talking about feelings. We invite you to submit your mental health journey on Instagram with the hashtag #MentalHealthy, tagging @menshealthmag and @rhone. Join us for a Men’s Well-Being Summit, which we are co-hosting with our friends Rhone and Evryman, as part of our (MEN) TAL HEALTHY campaign to ignite the conversation about men and mental health on Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m. EST. Because together we can change the conversation for the better. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos