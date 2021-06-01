Fashion brands are among the most targeted by cybersquatters, new report finds

Fashion brands are among those most heavily targeted by cybersquatters, according to a study by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Following on from its recently published report, Focus on cybersquatting: monitoring and analysis, the European intellectual property body investigated nearly 1,000 domains with brand names across a number of industries during the first quarter of 2020, focusing on 20 key brands (which were not specifically named in the report) to identify suspicious uses of [those brands] trademarks in registered domain names and analyze the techniques used by cybersquatters to take advantage of these unaffiliated trademarks.

Setting the stage in its new report, EUIPO defines cybersquatting as the bad faith registration and / or use of another company’s trademark (or another sign that has become a distinctive identifier for that company) in a domain name, without having any legal rights or legitimate interests in that domain name. As an extension of this practice, the report indicates that cybersquatters exploit the first come, first served principle of the domain name registration system, thus posing a real problem for legitimate brands.

Define problematic domain names as “suspicious”, meaning that the corresponding website was using “legitimate brand of another party for non-legitimate purposes”; legitimately owned / operated by the trademark owner or with the permission of the trademark owner; or “unrelated” to the mark in question, EUIPO found that 49 percent of the domains in the sample were “suspect”.

While “not all of the domains classified as suspect were trademark infringements, according to EUIPO, some of the unaffiliated sites were using other trademarks for fan or review site purposes, for example, the intellectual property bureau noted that part of the cybersquatted sites were used to market counterfeit goods or engage in other illicit activities using the legitimate brand to thereby attract visitors, damaging the brand of in a way that goes beyond counterfeiting. Among the most common suspect types of use, 55% of the domains identified were in the form of parked or passively held domains, presumably in the hope of a sale to brand owner, followed by cases where counterfeit domain names were for sale (10 percent).

The other sites “were used for a variety of activities,” according to EUIPO, with “the most worrying being websites selling counterfeit products and websites involved in scams, phishing or malware distribution.”

Uses of specific areas in “suspicious” fashion

Breaking down the suspect domains by name type, EUIPO found that 85% were regular expressions (i.e. a domain name containing the trademark), while 15% were permutations or, in in other words, domains using another brand name. but that include obvious misspellings, typos (also known as typosquatting) or domain names with the same or almost identical character in appearance, or different phonetics. With the latter in mind, EUIPO noted that cybersquatters and other counterfeiters do not always register domain names that contain the full trademark or brand name, but rather a deliberately confusing variant, such as a slight misspelling or replacing a letter with a number in sequence to avoid being detected by the trademark owner.

Looking at the individual industries hardest hit by suspicious uses of their brands through the domain names at issue, EUIPO found that some sectors were suffering from significantly above average levels. Fashion took the top spot, with 66% of the areas surveyed being used for suspicious purposes, followed by home appliances (64%) and cars, parts and fuels (60%). Meanwhile, 32 percent of the domains branded for consumer goods and services brands were found to be suspect, followed by 24 percent of the domains for professional goods and services companies, with legacy gTLDs (ie. (i.e. com, info, net and org domains) being the most commonly used by bad actors in all industries. (EUIPO states that the fact that new gTLDs represent only a small share of suspect TLDs may simply reflect the small number of such TLDs compared to legacy TLDs.)

Regarding its fashion findings specifically, EUIPO said that “fashion is one of the most important categories in which suspicious activity occurs.” Looking in particular at five different fashion / luxury brands, EUIPO found that among the domains identified as suspect, most of them had been registered in 2019, and the countries where domain names were most registered were the United States, followed by China and Germany. , Panama and United Kingdom.

Among its key findings’ across industries, EUIPO said 60% of suspicious domains were linked to websites selling counterfeit products, and 12% offered genuine but presumably unauthorized products, while 55% of names of domain attracted visitors by projecting their legitimacy and 45% through both discounts and legitimacy. Regardless of the purpose of using the suspicious domains, the report found that “every domain redirects legitimate brand traffic as part of the Internet traffic functionality, thereby harming the trademark owner.

Ultimately (and problematically), EUIPO says cybersquatter information was not available for more than half of the suspicious domains because that information was “marked as redacted for privacy, [and thus,] potentially hinders enforcement actions against the registrant. This could be a particularly serious problem for small and medium-sized businesses, argues the intellectual property office, given that they often lack the resources to actively monitor their web presence to detect cybersquatting and protect privacy. reputation of their brands. And while cybersquatters often target big brands, as we reported last year, smaller brands are increasingly being abused in this way.

The traction of social media, innovative products, headline-grabbing fundraising rounds, famous fans and a creative or charismatic leader regularly prove to be invigorating circumstances that allow young startups to become well-known brands in the world. a shorter time than it would have taken less digitally connected world. With rapid consumer awareness, bad actors inevitably seek to capitalize on the allure of a buzzing young consumer goods company that has won over consumers around the world with a staple product or social media strategy. effective.

Against this background, the long-held assumption that cybersquatters only seek to lean on the biggest brands and, therefore, that only well-established brands like Nike or Gucci need to be aware of the risk of cybersquatting ignores the fact that it is currently taking less time for many brands to differentiate themselves from their competitors, to make themselves known on a large scale, and that this new schedule has consequences for newcomers.