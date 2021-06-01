Connect with us

Fashion

WWE team outfit in Power Rangers

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By


One of WWE’s most popular tag teams, The New Day, made their Power Rangers-themed Raw debut.

Main Event Equipment, one of the leading providers of track and entry gear for professional wrestlers, shared a photo on Instagram of New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston wearing custom Power Rangers yarns designed by Jonathan davenport. Woods donned a White Ranger-inspired outfit, while Kingston unleashed the Green Ranger in the ring. Check out the glitzy equipment below:

The Instagram post features a carousel of images revealing the design process and pop culture inspiration behind the duo’s new outfit. The designs incorporate features similar to the costumes worn by multi-colored superheroes, with shiny striped embellishments across all outfits, winged shoulders, and a Ranger-style belt paired with matching boots and gloves.

Over the years, Woods and Kingston have delivered entertaining ring road entries. In particular, Woods is known to turn the crowd upside down when releasing his Francesca-branded trombone as a prelude to The New Day vocals, so it’s fitting that the iconic instrument gets the makeover treatment as well, with a design similar to that of The New Day. White Ranger. delighted Saba.

The Most Devastating Progress in WWE History