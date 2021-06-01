The 10 best fashion movies (and shows) on Netflix right now

AT CR, we love to be inspired by movies and shows. If your filmstrip is full of screenshots of your favorite costumes and outfits from the shows you’re currently watching, we don’t blame you – if fashion is all about visual storytelling, then it’s safe to say movies are. great art. If you’re looking to inject a dose of historic fashion, documentary style, or makeover into your Netflix nighttime frenzy, here are our current favorites on the streaming platform.

Halston

The five-episode limited series that just released a few days ago on Netflix follows the rise of iconic American designer Roy Halston Frowick and his coca-filled artistic journey of creation and destruction. Halston leads a glamorous, high-flying lifestyle with a higher-than-average budget for orchids and frequent visits to Studio 54 as he battles addiction and childhood trauma and pours his soul into draped dresses and UltraSuede fabrics. If you’re looking for a full immersion in the Halston craze that swept through high society women of the ’70s and’ 80s, this show is for you. Oh, and Ewan McGregor’s Halston rubs shoulders with people like Liza Minelli, Elsa Peretti and Eleanor Lambert (the mastermind behind the creation of New York Fashion Week, need I say more?)

The queen’s gambit

If we had to identify one TV moment that single-handedly brought back the ’60s in all their fabulously wool-coated glory and clean-lined silhouette, it would be Anya Taylor Joy in The Queen’s Gambit. Fashion and chess are an unlikely duo, and at one point in the series, a reporter asks Beth Harmon, “What do you say to those in the Chess Federation who accuse you of being too glamorous to be a chess player? serious failures? Given his incredible record of victories, Harmon’s abilities were clearly unaffected by his affinity for gingham prints and cat-eye sunglasses. Beth Harmon steps into a male-dominated realm in a wardrobe filled with vintage shift dresses, Peter Pan collars, and black Audrey Hepburn-style mock-neck jumpers, chicer (and more skillful) than any other player in the world. room.

Queer eye

It’s a show that feels good if we’ve seen one before. The “Fab Five” (Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown) are giving overworked mothers, underrated teachers, veterans and communities in need a complete makeover during this reboot of Strange eye for straight. These makeovers aren’t just about style, but Tan France’s fashion segment is always full of tips for polishing up your everyday wardrobe. Its French signature has skyrocketed in popularity (you can watch every French film Queer eye here , thanks to this Netflix compilation) and it helps men who used to wear their loose, loose buttons ever since.

Emily in Paris

While many have criticized the association of culturally insensitive and loudly colored outfits that lean more American than French, if you’re looking for campy, no-excuse fashion, look no further than Emily in Paris. The costume was directed by Patricia Field, whose work in fashion films is second to none. The New York native lent her vision to some of the most iconic on-screen cabinets, including The devil wears Prada, Sex and the City, and Ugly betty. Field traveled to Paris to dress Emily in classically structured wool coats, an alarming amount of Parisian patterns, and lots of hot pinks. One of Emily’s more subtle sartorial moments was a particularly striking little black dress that was worn at the Palais Garnier, a nod to Audrey Hepburn in Funny head. However, if you’re after more of a polished French girl style, you’ll love Sylvie Grateau’s wardrobe – her ultra-sleek and subtly sexy choices remind us of our very own Carine.

7 days (the Chanel episode)

This documentary series covers the buzz, excitement, and last-minute planning that unfolds ahead of some of the world’s biggest events, including the Kentucky Derby and the Westminster Dog Show. Fashion enthusiasts will want to skip ahead to episode five, a 46-minute preview of the planning for the Chanel Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2018 show run by Karl Lagerfeld himself. Watch, with unprecedented access, as the Chanel team and other helping hands scramble to ensure that complicated large-scale production looks as absolutely effortless as the clothes themselves (the closing look is a half-dress, half-pants wedding dress, and you will appreciate it all the more after seeing the detailed work that takes place in the Chanel workshop).

My week with Marilyn

Michelle Williams is a dead singer for bombshell actress and American icon Marilyn Monroe (the Golden Globe Award she won for Best Actress in a Movie seems to think so, too). Follow aspiring filmmaker Colin Clark as he finds himself working with and possibly in circles closest to movie star Marilyn Monroe. It’s a story of old Hollywood glamor and deep loneliness, and Jill Taylor has created a striking retro wardrobe for Williams with hair scarves, bodycon ’50s midi dresses and chic yet sultry daywear. and sophisticated. There is a lot of beauty inspiration in My week with Marilyn as well as thanks to the iconic blonde curls and red lips that Marilyn Monroe was known for.

The revenge of a blonde

Y2K, anyone? Elle Woods is a shameless passionate rose lawyer and litigation lawyer at the end of that classic 2001 girls flick and there’s a lot of fab outfit inspiration along the way. From printed halter dresses worn with a real sunflower tucked behind one ear to a pink leather ensemble that Elle paired with the matching pink outfit of her chihuahua Bruiser (monogrammed with an H for Harvard, obviously), guilt-free femininity is never lacking. not. Even when Reese Witherspoon isn’t wearing head-to-toe pink, she does swing some form of sparkle or bling to make up for the lack of her favorite shade. Count us on!

The crown

Fashion historians will swoon over the incredible attention to detail in the outfits of The crown, a dramatic account of the events that affected the Royal Family throughout the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (and Nicki Minaj’s Favorite Show ). Complicated and forbidden love and tacky politics are a background for the beaded ball gowns, appropriate woolen coats, and outfits that costume designer Amy Roberts has taken more creative liberty in due to some unphotographed events. . Roberts said The seas that “You can go from forensic precision, like with the Queen’s military uniform, to fancy and glamorous flights – it’s an amazing program to do that.” […] It’s a mixture of the need to be right about things, but also the need to appear knocked out. The stunning recreation of Princess Diana’s wedding dress involved direct input from David Emmanuel, best known for designing Princess Diana’s original wedding dress.

Jackie: a story of two sisters

This moving documentary delves into the life of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and her younger sister, Lee Radziwill. Jackie O is iconic for her Chanel suits and strands of pearls, always wearing effortlessly sophisticated pieces that have been closely followed and replicated by much of America. His pillbox hats, designed by Halston, started a trend that spread from the White House to homes in the American suburbs. Her sister, Lee Radziwill, was an American socialite and was less well known, though arguably just as fabulous. This couple of sisters had a complicated relationship, marked by love and loss, which this investigative documentary examines.

Bridgerton

We can’t talk about Netflix’s impact on fashion without mentioning Bridgerton, the very romantic series with one of the most colorful, opulent, and over-the-top Regency-era wardrobes this decade has seen. Although the series has been criticized for not being perfectly faithful to the styles of the 1810s, the costume designers have taken the creative license to portray the lavish and steamy life of high society while creating color patterns that set the halls apart. impregnated with pastel noisy oranges and yellows that dress the comic relief. High-waisted empire dresses and jeweled headdresses are sure to make an appearance in wedding wardrobes this year (along with Halloween looks as we all rush to create the best Daphne Bridgerton costume).

