Was Halston America’s premier fashion influencer?

Following the Netflix series on the late designer, interest in his life and work spiked and so it should have, as his impact on fashion is more relevant now. than ever
There was a time when high street collaborations with high end designers Simone Rocha and Maison Margiela for H&M; Richard Quinn for Debenhams; Proenza Schouler and Isaac Mizrahi for Target were seen as a dangerous business decision. As the New York Timesreported in 2019, in an article on the lure of the declining sales model, Mizrahi was particularly worried about teaming up with the U.S. store in the early 1990s, due to Halstons disastrous partnership with JC Penney a decade ago. It was a very scary thing, he said. Halston was my idol at the time, and he had failed. Mizrahi, however, did not, setting a precedent for subsequent alliances between the runway and retail chains that would follow in the years to come.
In 1981, when Halstons’ first collection with JC Penny was launched, a fashion designer who had dressed figures like Jackie Kennedy, Lauren Bacall, Liza Minelli, Elizabeth Taylor and Greta Garbo, in form-fitting, sexy designs that would later inspire the Tom Fords high octane glamor. at Gucci, creating clothing for the masses was unprecedented. And although, as Mizrahi said, Halston did indeed fail at the time, he created a blueprint for current fashion that was vastly underestimated in the mainstream. However, the Ryan Murphys Netflix biopic, starring Ewan McGregor as Roy Halston Frowick, has sparked renewed interest in the designer and his story, which the five-part miniseries have been accused, by some, of too sensationalistic.
The Halston Archives, run by late niece of creators Lesley Frowick, said of the show in a official statement earlier this month: Those people who didn’t know him well, maybe because they were just kids during Halston’s heyday, often like to focus on the most sensational parts of the story . These details tend to be exaggerated rather than rightly emphasizing his incredible artistic gift, the depth of his contribution to American fashion, his work ethic and his success as one of the first. true influencers of American fashion. Frowick also points out that a 2019 documentary directed by Frdric Tcheng, which like the series is also simply titled Halston, offers a deeper insight into the complexity of her uncle’s life and its impact on fashion today. [It] should be taken as the full account of her story, she said.
Certainly, for those curious about how Halston struggled to balance a brilliant creative mind with corporate interest as the 1980s economic boom took hold, the documentary provides a almost forensic investigation. This includes several tales around rather insidious characters, such as Carl Epstein, who became Managing Director of the Halston brand in 1983. The film also reflects on the sale of the Halstons name and the inextricable bond that has been forged between the man and the brand, while investigating the toll a person can have. Tcheng spoke to Another man at the time of its release. I was at a point in my career where I had so many interactions with the corporate world and those interactions could be very painful and traumatic, he said. As a creative person you are faced with a corporate wall of interest and these people speak an entirely different language. In the fact that Halston lost control of his business in the 1980s, I saw a story that would allow me to investigate this socio-economic change from the time Ronald Reagan came to power and deregulated them. financial markets. Halston was almost the first victim. And that’s the world we still live in today.
Halston died of cancer linked to complications from AIDS in 1990 at the age of 57. As documented in the Murphys series, one of Halston’s latest projects was to design the costumes for his longtime friend and collaborator Martha Grahams ballet. Persephone. Halston, who had a fractured relationship with the media, is described after the show as secretly appreciating the positive press his work received, before exclaiming in tears with a smile, the reviews don’t matter. Whether this incident was true or embellished, it is not hard to imagine that if he had lived to see what fashion was shaping up in 2021, if he would feel a similar justification in some of his business decisions. Such an ambition, however ill-advised, was undoubtedly too far ahead of its time.
Designers today are constantly grappling with the balance between creative necessity and corporate power. Sometimes this balance is achieved with great success; other times not. But it’s rooted in the mechanics of industry. At a time when the names of fashion houses outlive their founders and creating a social media presence is an exercise in personal branding in itself, the Halstons story seems particularly prescient, whether viewed as an uplifting tale. , great foresight, or maybe both. .
