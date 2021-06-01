Filming in the banquet hall in Florida





HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) – A manhunt continued through Memorial Day for three masked suspects who opened fire early Sunday morning outside a Miami banquet hall, killing two men and injuring 21 others, in a shootout that said it sowed terror and grief in their communities. . That angst was reinforced on Monday by a grieving father who interrupted a press conference as Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Freddy Ramirez III denounced the weekend’s gun violence and asked for help community to track shooters. Man in China contracts first known human case of H10N3 bird flu

You killed my child for no reason, the distraught man shouted as he was escorted away from the cameras. Police will later confirm that the man, Clayton Dillard, is the father of one of two 26-year-old men who were shot outside the banquet hall that was hosting a rap concert. It’s the pain you see. It’s the pain that affects our community right there before you, Ramirez said. Police released a snippet of surveillance video on Monday showing a white SUV driving down an alleyway in the mall housing the El Mula banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade, near Hialeah. The video shows three people exiting the vehicle, one holding a handgun, while the other two carried what police described as assault rifles. It was then that the gunmen indiscriminately sprayed bullets into the crowd, although police said the attackers had specific targets in mind. Ramirez told the Miami Herald that the shooters waited between 20 and 40 minutes before attacking shortly after midnight. Police said some members of the crowd fired back. The video shows the three men returning moments later and running away into the dark. In all, 23 people were shot dead. In addition to the two deaths, three others were in hospital in critical condition. Due to privacy laws, police did not release the names of any of the victims. The SUV used in the shooting was found later Monday submerged in a canal about eight miles east of the banquet hall. Police said the vehicle was stolen two weeks ago. The Sunday shooting came just over a day after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of a person outside of another location approximately 13 miles in the Wynwood area. Six others were injured. Some witnesses compared the scene to a war zone after a barrage of dozens of bullets sent people rushing through the night. It’s a weekend where we should be remembering, spending time with our loved ones and being here in mourning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during the Monday press conference. These heinous shootings in northwest Miami-Dade and Wynwood are heinous acts of violence that left innocent people dead and injured, Cava said. Police said the two shootings were unrelated. Fans misbehaving: Man runs across court during NBA game, tackled

Police said Sunday’s shooting appeared to stem from rivalries between two groups, but declined to label the groups as gangs. Businessman and TV personality Marcus Lemonis, star of The Profit, has pledged $ 100,000 for a reward fund to help authorities capture the suspects.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos