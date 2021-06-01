The era of modification: make it a new one

A version of this story first appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine. Subscribe today for more stories like this, and receive a $ 15 gift card in the Gear Patrol store.

For Tim Marvin, it all started two years ago. Accompanying his wife on a work trip to Morocco, he came across a colorful striped blanket and was struck by an idea: its vibrant colors and classic pattern would lend itself well to clothing, perhaps a button-down shirt. . The shopkeeper referred him to a nearby tailor, who said he could use the fabric to make a copy of an existing garment. Marvin had his favorite chore coat with him, so he made a version of it.

“As soon as the guy handed me a coat, I was like, ‘Oh shit.'” Marvin said, immediately taken by the style. Back home, he received glances and comments of approval. “The more I wore it, the more people complimented it, and it snowballed from there.”

Marvin has since transformed this coat into a new clothing brand called Glor. In fact, “brand” may overstate things – but sort of that’s the point. Glor has remained faithful to this moment of kismet in this Marrakech bazaar; he produces one style of clothing (that trusty chore coat), made from vintage blankets and handcrafted by friends – a couple specializing in bespoke tailoring – who live nearby in Northern California.

“I love vintage [clothing], I like old things, ”said Marvin. The idea of ​​finding stuff that has a story, and it gets a new story with whoever goes next. ”

Two years before Marvin laid eyes on his custom Moroccan coat, Sam Zollman, in the midst of a post-college existential crisis, searched YouTube for how to make a shirt. After taking classes and asking for help at his local fabric store, Zollman now has a small business called Slow process in Burlington, Vermont. His recent collection of men’s button-down shirts made from used cotton bags is surprisingly sophisticated. “I want to do something that I think is important,” Zollman said. “Whether it’s the fabric, the fit, the details like the button – or, more broadly, the story I’m trying to tell with a particular garment.”

It evokes the feedsack shirts. “To me, these have a narrative, as well as the beauty of the material itself. It all comes together to do something that I think you can’t replicate on a large scale. That’s what resonated. with me – this evolution to something more like an authentic exchange between the customer and the manufacturer. ”

Marvin and Zollman’s projects reflect a new way of making clothes – or rather, the rediscovery of an old way. Call it a reversal of the tides, in a way – away from the slick, industrialized, mass-produced clothing that we know. They are modest clothing that is handcrafted by one person to be worn by another. This is the way clothes were made before the industry took off – but today asking a craftsman to make a chore shirt or coat for you feels like a new kind of extravagance. humble.

Glor and Slow Process are part of an emerging wave in the world of menswear. The most famous brand of this ilk is Presage, the famous New York-based brand founded by Emily Adams Bode in 2016 that transforms vintage quilts and other textiles into garments that resemble moving embodiments of the work clothes worn on the Oregon Trail. But many other labels also appear – like Recovered Los Angeles, which weaves its way through worn-out blue-collar Carhartt jackets, and Karu manufacturing, which uses source Indian textiles to create airy garments touched by distant romance.

“Appreciation for craftsmanship and well-designed products will definitely define the years to come,” says Michael Fisher, vice president of the trend forecasting company. Fashion snoops. “I really think one of the strengths of the pandemic has been our continued letting go of our addiction to fast fashion and mass design. We want storytelling, and above all, we want to feel good about it. that we buy. “

“I’m going to keep doing this because it’s really fun, and people seem into it,” Marvin said. “I don’t have a five-year business plan. I don’t need to make a million dollars or have business sales.” In a system so focused on capitalist gains, Marvin’s motivation is much purer, even poetic, in his own way. “I have a job that I love, so if I was doing something, it had to be fun and important to me. I love the coats and it felt like really fun selling them to people who also like the same thing that I love. what you dig – it’s pretty fun. ”