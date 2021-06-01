Fashion designers 4 Times Couture put their talents on stage

Ryan Murphys Netflix Series Halston culminates [spoiler alert] with the fashion designer creating the costumes for the 1987 Martha Grahams dance work Persephone downtown. Halston had previously sold his brand to Esmark, Inc., and in doing so, he was prevented from releasing models bearing the Halston brand. Earlier in the series, Halston’s character pokes fun at the world of theatrical costumes with his colleague Joe Eulas Got Tu Go Disco and upon meeting John David Ridge, the costume designer became a fashion designer who would eventually replace Halston at the helm of the brand bearing his name. However, this episode five collaboration with Graham (played by Mary Beth Peil) was not his first foray into the field. Not only had Halston had a multi-year friendship and working relationship with Graham, his deep friendship with Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez on the show) earned him his only Broadway credit as a costume designer for John Kander, Fred Ebb and George Furth from 1977. musical The act, featuring Minnelli decked out in Halston sequined jumpsuits. (Fun fact: The act Also happens to be director Martin Scorceses Broadway credit single.) Click the gallery below for a preview of Halston’s creations.

Read on for a few more times that couture designers have turned their spindles to Broadway for costume design. And not just for Joséphine Bakers dresses (who’s looking at you, Balenciaga).

Pierre Cardin

Parisian fashion designer Pierre Cardin once designed costumes for the Beatles, and was well known for his avant-garde flair and Space Age fashion. He favors geometric shapes and creates the bubble dress. But in 1963 Cardin was credited with performing ladies’ costumes for the romance period. The Lady of the Camellias, adapted by Terrance McNally from Alexandre Dumas The Lady of the Camlias (also the source material for Verdis La Traviata). The production was directed by acclaimed director Franco Zeffirelli and starred Susan Strasberg as Camille. Despite three Tony nominations, including one for Marcel Escoffiers’ costume design, it only lasted 13 performances.

Christian Dior

Right after World War II, Christian Dior founded his own design house in Paris and created what has come to be known as New Look. Her designs were bulkier than those worn by women during the fabric rationing war years, incorporating wasp-waist corsets, with padding at the hips, and petticoats under longer skirts. In 1960 he was credited with the women’s costume designs for the Broadway adaptation of Giraudouxs Duel of the angels, with Vivien Leigh. The play is set in the south of France in 1868, but Dior imbues the dress designs with its own New Look, adding pleats and volume to period pieces.

Isaac mizrahi

American designer Isaac Mizrahi attended High School of Performing Arts before joining Parsons School of Design, so it is not difficult for him to enter the world of theater for costume design. He launched his first couture collection in 1987 and had a multi-million dollar mailing line at Target in the early 2000s. His first Broadway costume design was for the 2001 revival of Clare Booth Luces 1936 comedy of manners. The women, winning a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Costume Design. He added two more Broadway credits in 2006 with designs for both Bare feet in the park and Threepenny Opera House.

Its reversible

Special mentions are to be given to two costume designers who have also made their names in the fashion industry: Bob Mackie and Emilio Sosa.

Bob mackie

Mackies’ career began as a designer for Paramount Studios costumers, but he quickly moved on to a designer. His work in the film industry led to an invitation in 1966 from Mitzi Gaynor to design his costumes for upcoming Las Vegas cabarets and television shows, which led to his hiring by The Carol Burnett Show. Mackie remained a costume designer for the show’s eleven seasons, creating everything from the sequined dresses Burnett wore in the show’s fences to the Scarlet O’Hara parody curtain dress. Her first costume for Cher was her appearance on The Carol Burnett Show; he would continue to disguise her for The Sonny and Cher show. Mackie’s first Broadway design was for the 1971 revival of On the city, followed by Carol Channing’s costumes for Lorelei. After years of dressing celebrities on stage and for the red carpet (especially the Cher), he released a ready-to-wear collection in 1982. Mackie won his first Tony in 2019 for, of course, The Dear Show.

Emilio Sosa

Raised in New York City, Sosa attended Art and Design High School before studying fashion design at the Pratt Institute. He made his Broadway debut in 2002 with costume design for Topdog / Underdog. Sosa has a string of theatrical credits, including four other Broadway shows (with a Tony nomination for Porgy and Bess by Gershwin), The Alvin Ailey Dance Company and The Rockettes. In 2010, Sosa was a contender on the fashion design competition series Project track, ending up as a runner-up and creating what would become his own label, this. He returned for the second season of Runway All Stars Project, again winning the honors of second place. Sosa did not leave the theater industry, however. There are currently plans to design the all-female ART production of 1776.