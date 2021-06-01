Florida County Forms Dress Code Committee After Directory Change





The committee includes two first-year girls from Bartram Trail High School whose yearbook photos have been altered as teachers say their outfits meet requirements.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida (Note: The video above was originally posted on May 26.) Two Bartram Trail High School freshmen who were among 83 girls whose yearbook photos have been digitally altered to cover body parts will now join several other members of a new dress code committee for the St. Johns County School District. Riley O’Keefe’s mom tells News from the first rib that Riley, along with Zoe Iannone and Zoe’s mother are three of the people who will sit on the committee. The three are well known for the powerful speeches delivered at the school board workshop last month, in which the board announced proposed dress code changes for the 2021 to 2022 school year. Riley and Zoe both wore the same outfit they wore in their yearbook photos to speak at the school board workshop. The photos were censored without permission, despite the girls saying the teachers told them their outfits met dress code requirements. For months, students and parents have called on the district to make changes to the dress code policy that has been labeled sexist and discriminatory. The changes proposed at last month’s meeting are as follows: Delete the term “modest”

Define the term “distract”

Remove the 4 inch measurement requirement for skirts / shorts

Recommends “no shorter than fingertip length or mid-thigh, whichever is shorter”

Remove standards based on gender But some parents say the proposed changes are not enough. “The proposed changes are a slap in the face for every student in St. Johns County,” a mother-of-two from Bartram Trail High School told the school board last month. She suggested the school board form a committee to avoid rushing to change the county dress code, allowing time to hold town halls and receive public comment. We contacted the district for more information on the newly formed committee. The next school board meeting will be June 8, and that’s when the board is expected to vote on recommended revisions to the district dress code policy. RELATED: List: Recommended Revisions to St. Johns County Schools Dress Code Policy RELATED: WATCH: Students and Parents Call for Changes to St. Johns County Dress Code Implementation After Yearbook Photos Changed to Cover Girls Chest

