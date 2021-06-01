Theophilio & Black Fashion Fair Release Family Portrait II Capsule

Last summer, in the wake of the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor murders and the global Black Lives Matter protests, fashion brands and businesses scrambled to explain how they perpetuated anti-black racism and what they would do to reconcile him. The companies’ social media posts and mission statements on their websites were a sight to behold: after decades of appropriating black fashion and culture, the fashion industry seems to have realized and that the main recognized trends have their origin in the black community. Antoine Gregory, who runs the Black Fashion Fair platform, and Theophilio creator Edvin Thompson are well aware of this. With the release of their last joint capsule, Family Portrait II, they aim to dissociate anti-noir trauma from fashion narrative and invite a different method of storytelling through design and community.

Family Portrait II, out this month, will feature a limited run of black and brown shirts priced at $ 178 each; buyers will have the option to submit their own family photos to showcase on a personalized Theophilio t-shirt. And to celebrate the launch, BFF and Theophilio will host a family reunion on June 19, a holiday that observes the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

Thompson and Gregory previously collaborated on a first Family Portrait capsule in February 2021. The collection, which included six oversized shirts featuring Swarovski crystal embroidery spelling THEOPHILIO and an enlarged photo of the designer family, centered Black family life while highlighting Thompsons roots in Jamaica. What he did with his first Family Portrait tee was really cool because it showed exactly where he was coming from, Gregory said. It was important for me to take the story he was creating and make it accessible to everyone.

Family and Jamaican tradition are recurring themes in Theophilio’s collections. The brand, which this year received the CFDA Fashion Fund Grant, often offers nods to Thompsons education, incorporating the portrait of its own family on a T-shirt, therefore, seemed like a natural move. . The photo that Thompson uses is a fairly stocked-up studio photograph, but its meaning brings the collaboration’s intention to come full circle. I remember this photo was taken a few months before I got my green card to fly to America, Thompson told me. My dad decided to take us to pick up our last family photos before we all went our separate ways for seven years.

While Theophilio is not a known brand for t-shirts, this offer hails the graphic t-shirt as a staple style in the black community. Graphic t-shirts date back to the Black Panther movement of the 1960s, the style boomed in the 1980s with the pioneers of hip-hop fashion Kings shirt. Pegged as the first line of black clothing coming straight from the streets, custom tee-shirt innovations became a cornerstone of the definition of street fashion of the time. These customizations made it easier for the black community to access trends that would soon be coveted by mainstream buyers. The idea of ​​accessibility (which is sometimes considered radical in the haute couture world) is paramount for black designers who want to develop a sense of community in fashion, and Thompson is no different. If a client doesn’t see themselves in pieces in my collection like corsets or eyelet pants, but can see themselves in a graphic tee and wants to support, that’s important, Thompson added. .

Gregory said the thesis behind the second half of this project is to reconsider and re-evaluate our own family photo collections, to tackle a legion of existing images that reinforce the stereotypes inflicted and used against blacks. This idea also translates into the discovery of black family life through photography, as large institutions do not collect our images, and those that have cataloged all traces of black life, the portrayal is dark, Gregory said. Here is an opportunity for us and the world to see another side of the dark that is not rooted in trauma or pain, but in happiness, love, and family celebration.

Black image recovery is an ongoing practice in the photography world, and BFF and Theophilio hope to extend this practice to the fashion space.

Black people used images, used fashion especially the t-shirt and the idea of ​​personalizing it to build political, aesthetic and cultural representations of themselves in the world they live in because no one other did, Gregory said. If you think of the Black Panthers’ Free Huey shirts, these are the only things we’ve had access to. We did not have access to workshops. We used personalized t-shirts when someone died to honor their memory. We have always existed in this space.

If our artwork, our message, our posters were not allowed in the building, it would be on our bodies, which would move while carrying this message, Thompson added. It’s a form of protest, in a way.