NYC Boutique relies on service, rare clothing

In a year that consumed some of the greatest the oldestdepartment stores and pushed many retail chains to the brink, the LetterJ boutique, a one-stop menswear boutique in New York’s Chelsea gallery district, has managed to survive and thrive where others have failed.

According to the owner and veteran of the retail industry Jason somerfeld, who has worked in retail since he was in high school on Long Island, being small and nimble has made all the difference for this eight-year-old company, which has a website and social media presence, but shuns e-commerce sales.

I think there is a huge benefit to being a brick and mortar because we react immediately over time, Somerfeld told PYMNTS. If we see a trend happening or something unexpected happens like the pandemic, where suddenly everyone is wearing casual and we have to change to a penny and adjust our stocks to fewer blazers and less dress shirts for more comfortable – casual, we can do it. quickly.

The result, according to catalog-style website LetterJs, is a laid-back, cool men’s boutique with an industrial, artisan vibe that Somerfeld says specializes in handpicked styles and merchandise that consumers can’t easily find anywhere. go elsewhere.

Decades of change

Looking back on his career spanning more than three decades, Somerfeld said retail was different day and night from when it started, and that had a domino effect on the industry.

Fashion has changed. Communication has changed. The editorial has changed and all of that has had a domino effect on fashion retail, he said. It used to be that people had to go to stores to discover things and find new things and new looks. It was fun, he added, lamenting the loss of the department store and the physical browsing experience in the hands of online retail.

That’s why we work very hard to find exclusives and unique brands that only sell in one store per city, and that’s why we travel the world to create a different experience for the customer and for the customer, explained Somerfeld. So when customers come here, in addition to providing excellent personalized service, we have products that are very hard to find elsewhere and are also about touch and feel.

Of course, that wasn’t possible during the pandemic, so when longtime city patrons found themselves stranded in the Hamptons or Florida for months rather than weeks, Somerfeld like much of the world. business, turned to Zoom Calls to reinvent and restock their cabinets.

Expect the unexpected

A graduate of New York’s famous FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) and professional experience as a senior corporate executive for brands such as Saks and Burlington, Somerfeld saw the opportunity to go out on his own as the casual look from the desk emerged.

A lot of people were saying, I don’t have to wear a suit anymore to work, but I work in finance, so what do I do? he said to serve the challenge of fashion which allows men to appear both comfortable and sophisticated.

Where the iconic department stores on Fifth Avenue in Manhattans would buy clothes by the thousands, it is not uncommon for Somerfeld and LetterJ to stock only six or eight pieces of a particular garment.

With [the large retail chains and online stores], it’s more of a numbers game and a real estate game. This is no longer where you go to find great stuff. It’s just a spreadsheet that ultimately has to appeal to investors, he said. Whereas with the small boutiques that are locally owned and managed, we really try to focus on niche markets and provide a special experience.

Not an easy business

For those who have dreamed of opening their own boutique, Somerfeld who has also taught at FIT for five years has a few tips: one thing I have always told my students is to definitely follow your passion, and not go for it. this job only if you like it because it’s very, very hard work, he said, pointing out that his own work goes beyond the 55 hours a week in stores. I’m in the store six days a week, but I love what I do. So if you don’t like it, retailing is just too hard.

Besides the work ethic, Somerfeld said he’s also learned the importance of doing what works for the store, rather than what’s best for himself. There are brands that I don’t like to buy with and there are people that I don’t like to do business with, but at the end of the day you have to do what’s best for the business. , he said, as an example of his forehead. – and background work tasks and decisions.

There are always things that are difficult and not fun to do, but they are all very important. It takes a lot of discipline to balance all of this and, frankly, a lot of people just can’t afford to do it, he warned potential entrepreneurs.

In short, Somerfeld emphasized the need to balance a mix of often conflicting nuanced traits such as the need to be bold but also to be smart as the key to his success, with unwavering faith in himself.

Now is not the time in fashion and retail to play it safe, he said. You have to take a risk and have a vision, be different and stick to it. It’s what people respect, whether it’s retail, cafe, or restaurant, people love something unique.

