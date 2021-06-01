Chances are you won’t succeed in fashion

In this editorial, veteran writer and fashion critic Eugene Rabkin tells us how he really feels. Namely, streetwear has become too democratized for its own good, and it is time for some aspirants to face music.

During my last visit to my hairdresser, he told me about a new sector of activity in which he was engaging. He bought a T-shirt graphic printer, becoming a de facto manufacturer for those of you who want to try your hand at streetwear. If you want, I can hook you up, although Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn might not strike you as a cultural hub where great fashion ideas are born. What I mean is that, driven by the ubiquity of streetwear even in this part of the country, enterprising young men think they can find gold by making the right T-shirt.

Everywhere you look today, our culture is bursting with entrepreneurial spirit. Kids who dreamed of being part of a band a generation ago now dream of having a streetwear brand. The thirst for fame and wealth was propelled into hyper-speed by the apparent ease of it all. After all, if you’re looking at people who are rich and famous or at least who look rich and famous on your Instagram feed, it’s natural to wonder why you shouldn’t be next.

Two major phenomena are responsible for this state of affairs: the rise of a type of celebrity without perceptible skills (thanks to reality TV and social media), and a democratization of the means of production which has enabled cultural production. unprecedented amateur.

I’ll start with the latter, because it’s more fascinating and less understood. It may surprise you that a decent and growing part of ultra-capitalist America around 2021 is actually living in a Marxist dream. Karl Marx, the godfather of communism, postulated that in order to free itself from the capitalist yellow, the proletariat should seize the means of production belonging to the capitalist class. He could not foresee that the means of production would be given to him voluntarily by the capitalists, often free of charge. A friend of mine started a successful design agency in 1999 on the back of a website he created with a free trial of Dreamweaver, the website builder software. Justin Bieber was discovered after uploading a few videos to YouTube. And the fierce success of rappers who started out on SoundCloud has been the cultural event of the last five years. David Fischer, the founder of this post, started Highsnobiety as a sneaker blog on Blogspot, Google’s free blogging platform.

Over the years, more and more means of production are democratized thanks to the Internet, and this has inaugurated the cultural and economic transition from hardware to software. A large number of YouTubers, Tik-Tokers, Instagram influencers are now making a living using the tools available to everyone. Their success lies in the same philosophy of democratizing everything. They succeed because they are Reliable. They do the things you do and they look like you, and the only difference is that they do and look just a little better than you, of course, if you watch enough of their videos and buy enough products. that they sell, it makes you feel that you too can be fair like them.

At the same time, fashion attracted wealthy housewives as well as celebrities. It offered glamor, and it was easy to fake since it was other people who were actually doing the design behind the scenes. All that was required of you was to take a bow at the end of the show and do other glamorous things. Everyone from the wife of Michael Dells (of Dell IT Fortune) to twins Olsen and Justin Timberlake joined in the game. Their line launches have been loud and their subsequent failures silent, as the unspoken rule of the fashion press dictates. Not many people will remember Elizabeth and James (the Olsen twins), Phi (Susan Dell), William Rast (Justin Timberlake) or LAMB (Gwen Stefani). The biggest fiasco of the 2000s was the swift hiring and firing of Lindsay Lohan to design for the Italian label Ungaro.

This hasn’t stopped famous personalities from beating the doors of fashion. The rise of streetwear to the fashion level made it especially easy, because (in terms of design) streetwear is less demanding. Supreme’s dizzying success seemed like a relatively easy model to copy. The product mattered less than the customers. Audiences were either already built up due to the celebrity factor or acquired through a compelling narrative. This is how, on the one hand, we obtained Very Own, the Drakes and Palace Skateboards brand on the other. And of course, Kanye West, Virgil Abloh, Justin Bieber, etc. have all benefited from their existing audience or connection with celebrities.

Oddly enough, these figures with extensive connections, money, and influence have been hailed as certain types of rebels shaking up the fashion system. In her article for this publication, titled The Reign of the Great Fashion Amateur, Ana Anjelic praised Virgil Abloh and Heron Preston for bringing fresh blood to the fashion world. While this premise is questionable but not pernicious, his insistence on labeling these characters as amateurs is more so. Why? Because it gives that very familiar honeypot called the great American success story without having any special skills a new fake ring. Let’s get one thing clear, neither Virgil Abloh, Heron Preston, nor Kanye West are amateurs, not in the original sense of the word. They might have been new to fashion, but they entered the industry not because of their hard work, but by being a celebrity or by having established relationships with celebrities, or by hiring the right PR, or by networking among the right people in the fashion industry. Calling these people as amateurs gives false hope to kids who think they can be successful by putting box logos on hoodies.

Throughout my career as a fashion editor, I’ve lost count of how many people I can do too, brands have contacted me for a story. I know store owners who for every customer who walked into their stores to buy something also had a kid that came with a lookbook trying to get their foot in the door. As soon as the child left, the lookbook ended up in a trash can. For my part, I always ask the same question to potential creators: what makes you different? Why should I (hypothetical I) buy your logo t-shirt and not Supreme, or Palace, or Bape?

These are the questions you should ask yourself before you step into the game. Does the world need another brand of streetwear? Do you have something to contribute to the streetwear or fashion story? Do you have a story to tell and if so, will people care? Do you have the right network to help get the word out?

If the above has outraged you because you feel that everyone has a right to at least try to establish a brand, so much the better. I don’t want you to fail. But remember: for every success story you read, you don’t read the ten (times) failure stories. This is how fashion journalism works, it is dishonest and unbalanced, silent in error and vocal in the spotlight. The last question you should ask yourself is, are you ready to invest your savings in a project that will fail more than not? Because chances are you won’t.