Rihanna celebrates her pride with new lingerie – WWD





Rihanna is proud of her essentials. The star with many words is celebrating Pride with the launch of Savage x Fenty’s first Pride capsule collection today in honor of the month-long celebration. The bisexual assortment includes such items as mesh bras with rainbow embroidery and matching panties, garter belts, boxers, knee-high stockings, smoking jackets, jockstraps, whips for kittens and more. “The Savage X Pride collection and campaign are nothing but love, as they celebrate individuality and every body, ”the company, which is co-owned by TechStyle Fashion Group, said in a statement. “From talent, Savage X team and community members in front of the camera, to creatives behind the scenes, this campaign illuminates beauty within the LGBTQIA + community.” Photographer Quil Lemons shot the campaign for the lingerie and homewear brand, which includes models such as Ahmad Kanu, Aya Brown, Dexter Mayfield, Eliseo Equihua, MaryV Benoit, Gigi Goode, Yusef Williams, Jazzmyne Robbins and Zachary Tye Richardson. Purchases from the Pride Collection will help support GLAAD, the Audre Lorde Project, the Caribbean Equality Project, TransLatin @ Coalition and the Trans Wellness Center, through a partnership with the Clara Lionel Foundation, the organization at non-profit created by Rihanna. The collection will also include a virtual pride party on June 24, although the brand declined to give more details. Parts prices range from $ 16.95 to $ 69.95 and are available in sizes 30A to 42H and XS to 3X. “Pride is about appreciating your authentic self,” Rihanna said in a statement. “I am very excited about this collection and show my love and support for the LGBTQIA + community, which includes so many of our customers, team members and fans.” Of course, this is not the first time Rihanna has included a full range of models or sizes in the assortment. The fashion entrepreneur The personal brand, from its beauty empire to clothing companies, is known for its inclusiveness – something that has created envy in the fashion world. Fenty Beauty’s 2017 launch featured 40 unprecedented shades of foundation, while the loungewear brand, launched a year later, offers expanded sizes. Savage x Fenty has also featured a diverse lineup of models in its fashion shows at a time when lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret has faced backlash for exclusive marketing messages and nearly perfect angels. In fact, Rihanna fashion shows and campaigns have included pregnant women, models with disabilities and dwarfism, something which – despite the rapid intensity of the industry – is still relatively new in mainstream fashion. Rihanna took the all-in approach a step further by adding basics and men’s models in the Savage range. The lingerie brand inclusive messages helped build Rihanna’s impressive fan base. Savage x Fenty by Rihanna has 4.2 million followers on Instagram, while the subscription-based brand’s active VIP members grew by more than 150% in 2020. Revenue increased by more than 200% in during the same period. In December, news began to circulate that the fashion entrepreneur was court potential investors up to $ 100 million with the aim of expanding the Savage x Fenty business with its first sportswear collection. Two months later, WWD first reported that Rihanna was putting the brakes on her luxury ready-to-wear partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. On the same day, Savage x Fenty said private equity firm L Catterton – in which LVMH has a stake – led a $ 115 million Series B fundraiser to help the lingerie brand grow as the interior clothing market continues to grow in the midst of the pandemic.







