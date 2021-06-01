Sofia Vergaras’ strapless summer dress is so dreamy – just like her gorgeous garden











Sofia Vergaras’ strapless summer dress had fans saying the same – and we love it. The Modern Family star also gave a glimpse of her beautiful garden.



Sofia vergara kicked off the unofficial start to summer in the best way – with rosé and an airy, flattering dress, perfect for the season.

the Modern family The star is stunned in two posts she shared over Memorial Day weekend that showed her relaxing by her pool on a sunny day wearing an off-the-shoulder dress from her Walmart Sofia Jeans collection.

Fans passed out over Sofia’s pink toast in the summer

As Sofia sat by the pool, she sipped Miraval Rosé (you can have it delivered right to your door on Drizly) and make sure you have it Heliocare sunscreen right by his side.

All of this gave us a total summer vibe.

“So get ready for my favorite time of year! ready for summer dresses, sunscreen and [cocktail emojis]Sofia wrote captioned one of the posts.

Sofia’s dress appears to be sold out at Walmart, but we’ve spotted another off-the-shoulder look from her collection that also screams summer.

Sofia Jeans Off Shoulder Maxi Dress, $ 39, Walmart

Fans swooned over the snap, with just one handwriting: “You look gorgeous.” Another added, “Yes queen,” while another sounded “Absolutely gorgeous as always.”

Sofia went on to share another post that gave fans a glimpse into her holiday weekend, which showed her husband, Joe Manganiello, baking burgers and hot dogs on a stainless steel grill in their beautiful garden.

Sofia’s husband Joe Manganiello showed off his skills on their grill

The dreamy marbled cooking zone was also topped with printed plates to place the barbecue when finished. Sofia, Joe, their family and friends dined at an outdoor table which she also revealed in the post, in which the most perfect table settings for summer could be seen – printed plates topped with napkins white and faux bamboo silverware.

Their stunning backyard was also visible, along with another outdoor seating area topped with an umbrella in the distance.

We love Sofia’s summery table settings

The fun didn’t end there, however. Sofia once again took fans to her celebration in her Instagram story, which showed her sipping the rosé and dancing with it in her hand.

She also showed off the group’s appetizer – a platter filled with a delicious assortment of fruits, vegetables and cheese. Yum!

Sofia’s dress is from her Sofia Jeans Walmart collection

The only thing missing is our invitation. We will keep our fingers crossed for the next Sofia summer party.

