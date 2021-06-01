Fashion
Sofia Vergaras’ strapless summer dress is so dreamy – just like her gorgeous garden
Brandi fowler
Sofia Vergaras’ strapless summer dress had fans saying the same – and we love it. The Modern Family star also gave a glimpse of her beautiful garden.
Sofia vergara kicked off the unofficial start to summer in the best way – with rosé and an airy, flattering dress, perfect for the season.
MORE: Sofia Vergara Impresses In Flattering Dress To Tease Hot News
the Modern family The star is stunned in two posts she shared over Memorial Day weekend that showed her relaxing by her pool on a sunny day wearing an off-the-shoulder dress from her Walmart Sofia Jeans collection.
Fans passed out over Sofia’s pink toast in the summer
As Sofia sat by the pool, she sipped Miraval Rosé (you can have it delivered right to your door on Drizly) and make sure you have it Heliocare sunscreen right by his side.
All of this gave us a total summer vibe.
MORE: Sofia Vergara Gets Huge Backlash In Silky Black Corset
“So get ready for my favorite time of year! ready for summer dresses, sunscreen and [cocktail emojis]Sofia wrote captioned one of the posts.
Sofia’s dress appears to be sold out at Walmart, but we’ve spotted another off-the-shoulder look from her collection that also screams summer.
Sofia Jeans Off Shoulder Maxi Dress, $ 39, Walmart
BUY NOW
Fans swooned over the snap, with just one handwriting: “You look gorgeous.” Another added, “Yes queen,” while another sounded “Absolutely gorgeous as always.”
MORE: Sofia Vergara Stuns Fans In Magenta Pink Dress In America’s Got Talent Promo
Sofia went on to share another post that gave fans a glimpse into her holiday weekend, which showed her husband, Joe Manganiello, baking burgers and hot dogs on a stainless steel grill in their beautiful garden.
Sofia’s husband Joe Manganiello showed off his skills on their grill
The dreamy marbled cooking zone was also topped with printed plates to place the barbecue when finished. Sofia, Joe, their family and friends dined at an outdoor table which she also revealed in the post, in which the most perfect table settings for summer could be seen – printed plates topped with napkins white and faux bamboo silverware.
Their stunning backyard was also visible, along with another outdoor seating area topped with an umbrella in the distance.
We love Sofia’s summery table settings
The fun didn’t end there, however. Sofia once again took fans to her celebration in her Instagram story, which showed her sipping the rosé and dancing with it in her hand.
She also showed off the group’s appetizer – a platter filled with a delicious assortment of fruits, vegetables and cheese. Yum!
Sofia’s dress is from her Sofia Jeans Walmart collection
The only thing missing is our invitation. We will keep our fingers crossed for the next Sofia summer party.
Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.
The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]