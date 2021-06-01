The following buyers have split after spotting matching mother-daughter dresses





Next has left shoppers divided after sharing one of its new dresses online this week. Large-scale stores reopened in April after an extended shutdown due to the lockdown, but it continues to share its latest fashion and home products online. Taking to Instagram, Next posted a photo of the River Island Black Puff embroidered gingham dress, which is available for adults and kids alike – and it sparked a lot of debate among shoppers. The post drew over 5,000 likes and many comments from split buyers on the dress. The black and white plaid dress is priced at 20 for children and 46 for adults. It has been praised as cute by some while others believe it shouldn’t have been made for adults. Get the best stories delivered straight to your inbox by subscribing to one of our free newsletters Among the comments one person wrote: Love the matching mum and me and a second said: Love it. A third added: Aww so cute pairing dress. A fourth said: Awww I love that !!!. Others, however, disagreed and said the dress would look ridiculous on an adult. A buyer wrote: For a child yes x For an adult NO. A second said: Don’t think it looks like an adult on a child with no problem and a third wrote: Not for an adult. A fourth added: Looks lovely on girls. I think I would look silly in the adult one. The Nexts River Island black puffed gingham embroidered dress is available in a range of sizes through its website . You can find the dress in your local store or order online here .







