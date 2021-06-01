Fashion
16 neon pink pieces to try this summer
The post-pandemic future looks bright, and people crave clothes that match their mood. So it’s no surprise that neon pink is joining neon green as a trendy summer style.
Everyone sits at home in gray sweatpants, New York stylist Katie Keim says Shop TODAY. Were ready to go out and have fun and be seen. We want to be noticed. “
Celebrities have also been seen rocking the hue. Singer Pink sported the (appropriate) color in a recent appearance on TODAY, as well as at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. “Queen’s Gambit” actor Anya Taylor-Joy hosted “Saturday Night Live” sporting several pink looks different throughout the night. While, Hilary Duff was ahead of the curve, donning color on the set of her “Younger” show earlier this year.
We’ve just come out of a really tough time, Keim said, noting that neon colors were appearing in both women’s and men’s fashion (Seth Rogen was spotted in a hot pink look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards). And neon lights have an energizing quality that everyone likes right now.
Here are 16 ways to wear the bold look.
Kut From the Kloth Gidget High Waist Frayed Shorts
These 99% cotton shorts feature a high waist and frayed hem, making them the ultimate hot girl summer must-have.
Short jumpsuit with mango belt
If you want to stand out in the crowd, look no further than the Mangos 100% cotton romper. Not only is it light and comfortable, but it has pockets and straps suitable for bras.
Andie Swim The Tulum
The all-size swimwear company just launched its Bright Side collection with this ribbed neon hibiscus one-piece swimsuit. The snap button suit is available in a classic, long torso and provides maximum chest support.
J.Crew Bow-Back Visor
This adorable bow-back visor is perfect if you just want a pop of bright color. It will protect your eyes from the sun all summer long, plus it’s 60% off right now.
AUU high waist leggings
Give your black yoga pants a break and slip them into these soft, plush ankle-length tights with roomy pockets. And with 30 more color options to choose from, you can get a pair that matches every mood.
Hybrid & Company Women’s Open-Front Blazer
Elevate your look with this stretch elastane blend blazer with 3/4 sleeves and removable shoulder pads. All parts of the line are made in the USA
2-piece neon pink scuba skirt and cropped tank top set
Reviews on the Torrids website rave about this 2 piece set designed to flatter a woman’s curves. The skirt is high enough to camouflage some rolls, while the top sits perfectly to hide perceived imperfections, one person wrote. Adding more, this was the perfect outfit for my birthday party. I have so many compliments!
Bobeau Tie-Strap Knit Dress
Keep cool while looking warm with this Bobeaus rayon-blend V-neck midi. It has adjustable straps and a lightweight fit that will keep you classy whether you wear it to the beach or to a night out.
Steve Madden Women’s Soulful Quilted Pool Slides
Yes, they’re called pool slides, but you’ll want to wear these sporty slip-on sandals wherever you go this summer.
LC Lauren Conrad Neon Pink Tassel Earrings
Add just a pop of color to a little black dress or boost your already neon wardrobe with these daring, dangling tassel earrings.
Note Sandal Kayla
Podiatrist’s beloved line of footwear includes these lightly heeled memory foam sandals designed for high mileage. “I can walk 8-10 miles with them while sightseeing which is a really great shoe,” one person commented.
INC International Concepts INC Club Puff Sleeve T-Shirt
Puff sleeves are another popular trend this summer. And those 100% cotton crewnecks with puff sleeves scream happiness.
Onzie Selenite Cycling Shorts
Embrace the biker shorts trend with this vibrant pair featuring a 5 inch inseam. The female-owned and run yoga brand does 99% of its sewing, cutting and dyeing business in Los Angeles.
Various neon tie-dye hoodie
With its tie-dye accents and eye-catching color, this hoodie is sure to give you compliments when you gather around a campfire with friends this summer.
Swiminista Faithful One-Piece
There’s so much to love in this sophisticated recycled nylon halter-style swimsuit. It has braided back ties so you can customize the fit to your body.
Old Navy UltraLite All-Day Tank Top
Brighten up your workout with this sleeveless athleisure top featuring vented sides and moisture-wicking technology. However, many reviews recommend reducing the size.
