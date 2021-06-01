Trove helps fashion brands profit from resale – Finance & Commerce

NEW YORK After seeing young shoppers flock to thrift stores and used clothing online sites, a growing number of fashion companies want to take back control.

But running a resale business is complicated, which is why some big iconic fashion brands like Levis, Eileen Fisher and Patagonia turn to Trove, a tech startup that handles the logistics of taking back the merchandise and preparing it for resale. . This includes cleaning millions of items of clothing and shipping it in its own packaging.

Customers of these brands exchange lightly used items in a store or by mail in exchange for a gift card. Buyers looking for used products can find them on the individual website and can expect to save 40% to 50%.

The nine-year-old Burlingame, Calif., Company launched Patagonia as a first partner in 2017. Trove now faces increasing competition from markets like ThredUp and Poshmark, both of which went public this past year. year.

But there is plenty of room to grow in the resale industry, which gained momentum during the pandemic as shoppers spent more online and considered unused things in their closets. The total resale market is worth around $ 30 billion and is expected to more than double to $ 64 billion by 2024, according to a study by GlobalData.

In fact, Trove, which has seven major apparel partners, is in talks with around 40 more high-priced brands and is set to double its revenue this year, down from around $ 20 million in 2020. Lululemon has started testing a pilot exchange program in California. and Texas in April and launched an online resale site in May.

AP interviewed Troves CEO and Founder Andy Ruben, Walmarts Senior Sustainability Director, before launching the resale business. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Do you think most of the fashion industry will go into resale?

Any high-end brand that creates beautiful designs will be in the resale space, each of which is relevant in about five+ years. Think about certified used cars. There was a time when if you wanted to buy a used Lexus or a used Mercedes, you were heading for a lot of used cars. And when Lexus got into this business, she realized that if it offered, it could deliver more value to customers who are already owners. For customers who were at Honda, Toyota, it would give them the opportunity to be part of the brand and find out what a premium car could do.

Why would clothing brands want to go into resale?

Sixty-five percent of customers who buy products… have never bought a brand before. Ten percent of those customers make a full-price branded purchase within six months, which means they can not only experience a product, say, a Lululemon product, but discover a product from quality, they fall in love. They don’t want to go back.

How has the pandemic accelerated buyers’ interest in resale?

The trend has continued for years before the pandemic. The pandemic has accelerated in several ways. I think the tailwind of larger e-commerce has helped this. Also, and most importantly, the introspection that many of us have taken during this time, the kind of unexpected period of the last year and a half of what we own and why we own these items and how we shop and have us items that we have not worn.

