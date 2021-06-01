Disney World guest receives free $ 75 shirt to comply with parks dress code

Amusement parks have dress codes, and many are enforced when the temperature rises.

It is also not uncommon for a dress code “violator” to be offered a branded item of clothing, so that they can adapt to the code and not have to leave the premises. But not all parks will do it with a $ 75 shirt.

This is what happened to Amanda DiMeo when she visited the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney Worlds in mid-May, according to a viral TikTok video she shared at the time.

DISNEY MAKES DRESS CODE MORE INCLUSIVE FOR THEME PARKS EMPLOYEES

The video, which was captioned as a “Free Disney Shirt Hack” on May 19, shows DiMeo was able to get a pink shirt at one of the park’s gift shops.

According to DiMeo, a cast member informed her that her crop top was a bit too cropped for the taste of the parks. She was then offered a ticket that directed her to the nearest gift shop.

In her own words, “I just got a $ 75 t-shirt just because I was wearing a shirt that exposed my breasts a bit.”

SIX FLAGS THEME PARK GUEST SAYS SHE WAS MET, HARASSMENT FOR TOO SHORT SHORTS

The viral DiMeos video has been viewed over 25.1 million times and received over 5.1 million likes on the video sharing app.

“I didn’t know there was a specific dress code for Disney, especially since I wore the shirt another time at Magic Kingdom and no one talked about it the last time,” DiMeo said. at Fox News. “The coupon limit for a shirt was $ 50 but I asked the cashier to ask the manager if I could get the $ 75 spirit jersey and the manager approved the order.”

“Everyone was super nice about the whole process and I wasn’t expecting the video [to go] this viral, ”she added.

SIX FLAGS RESPONSE TO CUSTOMER CLAIM IT HAS BEEN THROWN BY SHORT: REPORT

Representatives from Disney parks did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Many commentators under the DiMeos video showed their support or saw the humor of the situation.

“I guess I’m taking a road trip to Disney,” wrote one TikTok user.

“I think I have a way to get free Disney pants,” another user joked.

Meanwhile, another TikTok user commented, “Take advantage of misogyny.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The free shirt DiMeo appears to have gotten is the Walt Disney World Briar Rose Gold Glitter Spirit Jersey, which the park considers a “premium sweater” made from 100% cotton. According to the shopDisney website, the shirt costs $ 69.99 excluding tax.

Regarding the dress code at Walt Disney Worlds, the parks website states that “the parks are suitable for families” and that the company “reserves the right to refuse admission or remove anyone wearing attire considered inappropriate or attire that could adversely affect the experience of other guests.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While the viral DiMeos video has a happy ending, it was posted days after another woman was kicked out of Six Flags Frontier City in Oklahoma for wearing shorts deemed too short by security guards in the theme park.