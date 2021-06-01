17 Perfect White Summer Dresses To Wear After Memorial Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so that we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

It’s a known (but unofficial) fact that summer begins over Memorial Day weekend, which means it’s finally time to step out of the white dresses! Of course, you can wear white whenever you want (despite the arbitrary rule that you can’t wear it after Labor Day), but cream colors are especially suitable during the summer season.

Right now we’re filling our closets with fresh white dresses and we want to share all of our current favorites with you! We have selected virtually every type of white dress imaginable, whether it be minis, maxis, casual dresses, fancy dresses, you get the idea. Read on to take a look at some of Blanco’s best buys!

17 amazing white dresses to wear after Memorial Day

Mini Short Dresses

1. This tank bodycon dress PLEASE has ruching on the sides which can give you confidence when wearing a tight white outfit!

2. You can dress this bestseller BELONGSCI swing dress up or down with the right accessories for all occasions!

3. This KIRUNDO ruffled mini dress is simple and casual, an amazing daytime look whether you are going to brunch or the beach!

4. The muslin layer on this Blooming Jelly trapeze dress has adorable embroidered polka dots that swooned!

5. This ECOWISH short dress this is exactly what comes to mind if you are looking for a classic dress for warm weather!

6. The vintage peasant style of this Exlura mini dress looks so sweet, and her figure is really flattering!

Midi dresses

7. Serve total elegance while wearing this chic bodycon midi dress Mizoci!

8. We love the head-to-toe embroidery detail on this Midi dress with ruffles ECOWISH!

9. This LILBETTER tank top midi dress has a drawstring at the waist which gives you a beautiful figure!

ten. Another winning midi dress is this option of ECOWISH which has a beautiful headband to tie just at the bust level!

11. We also love this stunning one-shoulder midi dress ECOWISH it’s absolutely dreamy for any formal event!

12. This off shoulder dress ETCYY has layers upon layers of ruffle material. Glamour!

Long dresses

13. If you are looking for a romantic lace look, this long dress MERMAID CUPBOARD will inevitably become your new obsession!

14. This Bdcoco long dress is another lace up stunner that looks incredibly opulent!

15. This BerryGo dress is decked out in embroidered lace, and buyers are obsessed!

16. For a more casual long dress, this At the shoulder LILBETTER dress is a success!

17. We love the beachy boho look of this strapless tube top long dress Lenmotte!

