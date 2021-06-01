Fashion designer Sheguang Hu sheds light on Chinese women’s history

TipRanks

2 large dividend stocks at 7%; Analysts say buy

Let’s talk about defending your wallet. It’s a common impulse for most investors when the economy starts to take a turn for the worse. We were now in a growth phase, with a strong rebound in economic activity after the closures of the corona crisis, and with the reopening in full swing, economists are forecasting GDP expansion of up to 8% this year. But there are clouds on the horizon. Inflation is rising and the April jobs report was, in simple terms, a disaster. The Biden administration is pushing trillion-dollar spending plans that are likely to spur inflation, while increased unemployment benefits give the unemployment rate an artificial increase. But with all this, the Federal Reserve signaled that it had no intention of raising interest rates. Written by investment banking firm Canaccord, analyst Tony Dwyer acknowledges volatile market conditions. Although major stock indexes remain near record highs, there has been incredible volatility below due to confusion around the trajectory of inflation and the Federal Reserve’s insistence that it is. transient. We expect rotational volatility to continue over the next few weeks, with investors debating the inflation outlook ahead of the latest economic data in early June as the Fed enters its period of calm ahead of the FOMC meeting of 15 and. June 16, Dwyer noted. This all adds up to a market environment that lends itself to defensive equity games, such as a hedge against uncertainty. And that, of course, brings us to dividend-paying stocks. These are the classic defensive games, giving investors a dual path to returns, both from stock appreciation and dividend payouts. Wall Street analysts have done some of the work for us, identifying dividend paying stocks that have maintained high returns, at least 7% to be exact. By opening up the TipRanks database, we take a look at the details behind two of these stocks to find out what makes them compelling buys. Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Start with a hydrocarbon exploration and development company, Black Stone Minerals. This company owns rights to more than 20 million acres, spread over 60 production basins in 40 states. The lion’s share of operations stretch from Texas to Alabama, but Black Stone also holds hydrocarbon rights and production in Montana and North Dakota, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, as well as in the United States. Rocky Mountain States. Black Stone released its financial results for 1Q21 in early May. The results showed that the company still hasn’t fully rebounded in revenue from the COVID pandemic and that profits are still declining year over year. On a positive note, revenues have posted three consecutive quarters of sequential increases. Revenue was $ 87.1 million, and net profit was $ 16 million. The company reaffirmed its borrowing capacity through its revolving credit facility during the quarter at $ 400 million. During the quarter, Black Stone entered into several new development agreements, on properties in Texas, and acquired mining and royalty rights, for $ 20.7 million in cash and shares, in the northern part. of the Midland Basin. Also during the quarter, Black Stone declared a dividend of 17.5 cents per common share. At the current rate, the common stock dividend pays 7.07% and carries an annualized payment of 70 cents per common share. Raymond James analyst John Freeman is impressed with Black Stones Q1 development deals and writes about the company: BSM had an incredibly strong first quarter where it announced another round of Q1 deals. development in Austin Chalk & Shelby Trough as well as its first acquisition since the pandemic. . We have already seen phenomenal results early in the development of the Austin Chalk and we expect more significant near-term well catalysts, this time from the Shelby Trough. for 2021 at the top of BSM’s guide (up 3%) and now model a return to growth in 2022 (up around 4% from the previous model down by around 1%). attractive payout yield and rock solid balance sheet. ”Unsurprisingly, Freeman rates the stock as a strong buy and sets a price target of $ 15 suggesting a rise of around 50% for the coming year. (To view Freeman’s track record, click here) Overall, Black Stone has attracted the attention of 5 Wall Street analysts, whose reviews break down 2-3 buys versus holdbacks and give the stock a rating Moderate buy consensus. The stocks are selling for $ 9.90; they have an average price target of $ 11.40, indicating a 15% margin upside over the next 12 months. (See BSM Stock Analysis on TipRanks) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) If you’ve been looking for dividend-paying stocks, you’ll naturally be drawn to real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies, straddling property managers and financial services, are known for their high dividend yields and their fi long-term reliability. Both stem from a regulatory requirement that REITs must return a certain percentage of profits directly to shareholders. Dividends are a convenient mode for compliance. Blackstone Mortgage focuses on secured senior mortgages in the North American, European and Australian markets. The company has a real estate portfolio of more than $ 368 billion in global value and a total of $ 649 billion in assets under management. Total assets under management include $ 196 billion in real estate assets. While BXMT’s revenue recently posted sequential declines, first-quarter revenue was still $ 185.75 million, and EPS, at 54 cents per share, was up dramatically from the loss of 39 cents recorded in the quarter of last year. During the first quarter, Blackstone closed $ 1.7 billion in new home loans, surpassing its total loan initiations in 2020. The company also declared $ 1.1 billion in available cash. The good results supported the dividend payment of 62 cents per common share. The dividend has been paid at this rate since 2H15 and the company has maintained reliable payments for the past 8 years. At the current rate, the dividend annualizes to $ 2.48 per share and gives an impressive yield of 7.74%. BTIG analyst Tim Hayes takes a bullish stance on Blackstone, noting: The pipeline is strong and management expects earnings to benefit from continued portfolio growth and increased revenue as that the assemblies / reimbursements are normalized. ROEs on new creations are expected to be in line with pre-pandemic levels, with lower funding costs offsetting the pressure on asset returns. Credit performance remains strong and continues to move in the right direction. BXMT recognized 100% interest recovery in 1Q21, 98% of loans in progress [sic] The analyst concluded: “We believe that stocks are attractively valued, are currently trading at a discount to historical multiples, and offer a dividend yield of 7.7%, a variation of around 600bp from historical multiples. to the 10-year US Treasury yield versus the 2-year average yield before – pandemic spread of about 475 basis points. “Based on the above, Hayes values ​​BXMT shares a buy with a price target of 35 $. Based on the current dividend yield and expected price appreciation, the stock has a potential total return profile of around 16%. As BSM here- above, BXMT has 5 analyst reviews, 2 to buy and 3 to hold, for a moderate buy analyst consensus rating. (See BXMT stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.