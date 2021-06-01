School project in which student disguises himself as Adolf Hitler sparks controversy in Tenafly, New Jersey

TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) – There is growing outrage over a controversial class assignment at a New Jersey school.

Maugham Elementary School in Tenafly says it is now investigating after teachers allowed a student to write a biography glorifying Adolf Hitler – who is responsible for the brutal murders of six million Jews – and then posted the student’s work in the hallway of the school for weeks.

The mission also included this student disguising himself as Hitler.

“It’s appalling, it should have been stopped the minute this girls play in school,” said Shimon Avrahami, a resident.

The fifth-grade project has caught the attention of local leaders who are asking the board of education to conduct a full investigation.

“Teachers are responsible for what happens in the classroom and they are responsible for what is posted on the walls,” said Mark Zinna, Mayor of Tenafly.

Jason Shames, CEO and executive vice president of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, said school officials “need to be scrutinized.”

“There’s the teacher, there’s the principal, there’s the superintendent, and it looks like the chain of command needs to be looked at,” Shames said.

The Kaplen JCC on the Palisades, a Jewish community center in Tenafly, also released a statement about the incident.

“This incident further illustrates the need to make our community more aware of the harmful impact our words and actions can have on others. Regardless of the educational intent here, the teacher failed to recognize the profound impact that it may have on students, family members and others in our community who might perceive this project as tolerating or even glorifying the atrocities of one of the most evil individuals in the history of the world. “

Parents say the student who wrote the document is being bullied at school. Many say that this is not the fault of the fifth grade, but rather the mistake is on the adults who also allowed the student to enter the school wearing a costume depicting Hitler.

Tenafly City Councilor Lauren Kohn Dayton said the “curious child wanted to know more about the Holocaust.”

“When we discuss our history and social injustice in grade five, the Holocaust is an important topic to discuss and learn, and this student has been given permission to do so,” Dayton said. “The child met the requirements of a homework assignment. The child had NO intention of being anti-Semitic, offensive or hateful towards our Jewish community. I know this child and his family personally, and would welcome them into my home. Jewish house anytime. If we are to have a conversation about proper schoolwork, teaching or a teacher’s advice for our children, then let’s talk at school. But remember that this is all about primary school child and that the mental health and well-being of the child must be protected. Check with your local city and BOE representatives. “

The education council released a response Tuesday afternoon suggesting it was all a misunderstanding, saying the mission was about historical figures who personify good and evil.

“The assignment, which was given by a teacher who happens to be Jewish, asked students to speak from the perspective of one of these people and how they might have perceived and rationalized their actions. saw the students’ projects, which were posted at the school, they did not understand the assignment, which raised legitimate concerns. “

The few parents who took the floor said they were disappointed.

“I myself am very shocked to learn what happened,” said parent Tracey Stevens. “I am very surprised.”

There has been a lot of negative reaction on social media, but there is also a petition supporting the teacher who gave the assignment.

TREND: Video shows mouse eating meat at Columbus Circle Whole Foods

———-

* More news on New Jersey

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for the latest news alerts

*Follow us on youtube