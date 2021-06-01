Fashion
School project in which student disguises himself as Adolf Hitler sparks controversy in Tenafly, New Jersey
Maugham Elementary School in Tenafly says it is now investigating after teachers allowed a student to write a biography glorifying Adolf Hitler – who is responsible for the brutal murders of six million Jews – and then posted the student’s work in the hallway of the school for weeks.
The mission also included this student disguising himself as Hitler.
“It’s appalling, it should have been stopped the minute this girls play in school,” said Shimon Avrahami, a resident.
The fifth-grade project has caught the attention of local leaders who are asking the board of education to conduct a full investigation.
“Teachers are responsible for what happens in the classroom and they are responsible for what is posted on the walls,” said Mark Zinna, Mayor of Tenafly.
Jason Shames, CEO and executive vice president of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, said school officials “need to be scrutinized.”
“There’s the teacher, there’s the principal, there’s the superintendent, and it looks like the chain of command needs to be looked at,” Shames said.
The Kaplen JCC on the Palisades, a Jewish community center in Tenafly, also released a statement about the incident.
“This incident further illustrates the need to make our community more aware of the harmful impact our words and actions can have on others. Regardless of the educational intent here, the teacher failed to recognize the profound impact that it may have on students, family members and others in our community who might perceive this project as tolerating or even glorifying the atrocities of one of the most evil individuals in the history of the world. “
Parents say the student who wrote the document is being bullied at school. Many say that this is not the fault of the fifth grade, but rather the mistake is on the adults who also allowed the student to enter the school wearing a costume depicting Hitler.
Tenafly City Councilor Lauren Kohn Dayton said the “curious child wanted to know more about the Holocaust.”
“When we discuss our history and social injustice in grade five, the Holocaust is an important topic to discuss and learn, and this student has been given permission to do so,” Dayton said. “The child met the requirements of a homework assignment. The child had NO intention of being anti-Semitic, offensive or hateful towards our Jewish community. I know this child and his family personally, and would welcome them into my home. Jewish house anytime. If we are to have a conversation about proper schoolwork, teaching or a teacher’s advice for our children, then let’s talk at school. But remember that this is all about primary school child and that the mental health and well-being of the child must be protected. Check with your local city and BOE representatives. “
The education council released a response Tuesday afternoon suggesting it was all a misunderstanding, saying the mission was about historical figures who personify good and evil.
“The assignment, which was given by a teacher who happens to be Jewish, asked students to speak from the perspective of one of these people and how they might have perceived and rationalized their actions. saw the students’ projects, which were posted at the school, they did not understand the assignment, which raised legitimate concerns. “
The few parents who took the floor said they were disappointed.
“I myself am very shocked to learn what happened,” said parent Tracey Stevens. “I am very surprised.”
There has been a lot of negative reaction on social media, but there is also a petition supporting the teacher who gave the assignment.
TREND: Video shows mouse eating meat at Columbus Circle Whole Foods
———-
* More news on New Jersey
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for the latest news alerts
*Follow us on youtube
Copyright 2021 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]