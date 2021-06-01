The teacher gives up his shoes, so the dress code does not prevent the student from graduating





A Louisiana high school teacher showed why educators and caregivers are real superheroes. Daverius Peters, 19, almost missed graduation from Hahnville High School because her shoes did not match the dress code for the ceremony. Peters wore black leather shoes with white socks, but the dress code called for dark dress shoes. A worker at the door prevented Peters from entering the building; there was not enough time before the ceremony to find a replacement or go to a store. “I was shocked. I felt humiliated,” Peters said the Washington post. “I just wanted to cross the stage and get my degree. That’s when Peters’ mentor, Para-educator John Butler, stepped in to save the day. Butler took off the pair of brown moccasins he wore to the event and gave them to Peters for him to wear – a move the teacher barely had to think about. Before removing his shoes, Butler approached the person who had refused entry to Daverius “hoping that maybe if she saw me with him she would let him go.” Butler went on to tell the To post, “But she insisted on not letting this young man in, and I didn’t have time to go back and forth with her.” … It was obvious. It was the most important moment of his life so far, and I wasn’t going to let him miss it for the world. On Facebook, Butler said the situation had made him “totally in disbelief”: Despite being two sizes too big, Peters was able to cross the stage in moccasins to graduate. The two then posed for a photo, with Butler wearing only his socks. “I wasn’t surprised because Mr. Butler is that kind of person,” Peters told the To post. “At school, if you’re having a bad day, he’s the one who’ll take you out of class, walk around the school with you, and talk to you.” While happy to help, Butler admitted that the school rule was overkill. “Of course, that sounds crazy to me. There was nothing eccentric about his shoes, ”he said, later adding that he was looking to meet with administrators to review these guidelines for the future. “Something so small shouldn’t stop a child from having this momentous moment. This is something that needs to be discussed in depth. The school’s director of public information told the newspaper: “As with any policy we have in place, whenever an opportunity is presented to us to review and make improvements, we will absolutely follow through. . We are not in the least surprised that Mr. Butler made this kind gesture for this elder. “ Peters’ mother Jima Smith said, “He gave the shoes off his feet to my child. That says a lot about the type of man he is. About her son, she added, “He worked so hard, and for someone to take that away from him, it was maddening to me. … If it hadn’t been for Mr. Butler’s kind and caring act, my child would have been sitting outside, and I wouldn’t have known it. I pray that he continues to work in the public school system because we need more teachers like him. Our young black men need good role models and mentors like Mr. Butler.

