Fashion
Harry Styles is launching a beauty brand?
Neil mockfordGetty Images
The handsome Gucci face has just registered a trademark for a trading company named “Pleased As Holdings Limited”, where “Styles, Harry Edward” is listed as the “Director”, along with his longtime executive assistant Emma Spring.
Her loyal fans on Twitter believe the company will be called “SHE,” for the initials of her listed name, which also happens to be the name of the eighth track from her debut album of 2019. Fine line. As smart and perfect as it sounds, some point out that Styles often signs documents this way. The brand’s May 25, 2021 list is specified as “wholesale of perfumes and cosmetics”, which allows it to create a wide range of products from perfume and make-up, to skin care and clothing. nail polish. As his song lyrics say: “I don’t know who it is ”, but a beauty brand of Styles“ surely lives in daydreams with me ”and its global network of stans. What could this man do?
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
The news broke when the Twitter fan account @TheHarryNews discovered the brand in the UK Company Directory. After tweeting the list, fans noticed that Styles’ occupation was listed as “record production,” so some believe it might just be related to the upcoming merch (which would signal a new album on the way), although breaking into beauty would make a lot of sense for the “Treat People with Kindness” singer.
He would be the newest addition to the celebrity beauty boom, where he’s been known to playfully blur the lines of outdated gender rules in fashion and style. He is no stranger to the male-polish, especially during his Fine line album run, where he’s shown on numerous red carpets and performances wearing colorful, mismatched fingers, alongside his signature chunky “H” and “S” rings. It would be a fitting venture for the Idol, as it encourages the future of the fluid walk-in closet, where young men and women would surely sell a line of pink polish inspired by its kitsch aesthetic.
He wouldn’t be the first male musician to launch nail polish, as rapper Lil Yachty just dropped his “nail paint line” in May. Crete. The brand is unisex, although Yachty created it in the hope of offering men the ability to express themselves without judgment, with the slogan “For You. Not Them”. Other musician-style stars such as A $ AP Rocky, Bad Bunny, and Lil Nas X are also known to sport creative claws on the red carpet, though Styles tends to paint his own in solid pastels.
Styles has also been around the neighborhood when it comes to perfume, so maybe he’s looking to a unisex perfume market. In 2019 he starred in Alessandro Michele’s fragrance campaign for Memory of an Odor, the brand’s first “inclusive, genderless and ageless” fragrance. And let’s not forget the four blockbuster One Direction fragrances he created in a previous life.
And who knows, maybe he’s also looking to create makeup. Occasionally he’s seen in glitter and gloss for events and photo shoots, most memorable on the cover of Beauty Papers magazine for their March 2020 issue of “Revolution.” He wears a face full of makeup, with his eyelids painted in shimmering golden smoke, his glowing tan cheeks, and his lips kissed with a pink liner.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Similar to Fenty Beauty Founder Rihanna, some fans are upset that Styles spends more time in the lab than in the studio, but others plan to buy whatever he drops, as soon as he does. will do it.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Michele’s muse proves that beauty can be explored by anyone, so why wouldn’t he create his own? We’ll have to keep an eye out for the colors he’s wearing at his fingertips – or if fans come across any information about his scent – because he might be teasing his product right in front of us.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]