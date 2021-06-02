Harry Styles is launching a beauty brand?

The handsome Gucci face has just registered a trademark for a trading company named “Pleased As Holdings Limited”, where “Styles, Harry Edward” is listed as the “Director”, along with his longtime executive assistant Emma Spring.

Her loyal fans on Twitter believe the company will be called “SHE,” for the initials of her listed name, which also happens to be the name of the eighth track from her debut album of 2019. Fine line. As smart and perfect as it sounds, some point out that Styles often signs documents this way. The brand’s May 25, 2021 list is specified as “wholesale of perfumes and cosmetics”, which allows it to create a wide range of products from perfume and make-up, to skin care and clothing. nail polish. As his song lyrics say: “I don’t know who it is ”, but a beauty brand of Styles“ surely lives in daydreams with me ”and its global network of stans. What could this man do?

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

The news broke when the Twitter fan account @TheHarryNews discovered the brand in the UK Company Directory. After tweeting the list, fans noticed that Styles’ occupation was listed as “record production,” so some believe it might just be related to the upcoming merch (which would signal a new album on the way), although breaking into beauty would make a lot of sense for the “Treat People with Kindness” singer.

He would be the newest addition to the celebrity beauty boom, where he’s been known to playfully blur the lines of outdated gender rules in fashion and style. He is no stranger to the male-polish, especially during his Fine line album run, where he’s shown on numerous red carpets and performances wearing colorful, mismatched fingers, alongside his signature chunky “H” and “S” rings. It would be a fitting venture for the Idol, as it encourages the future of the fluid walk-in closet, where young men and women would surely sell a line of pink polish inspired by its kitsch aesthetic.

He wouldn’t be the first male musician to launch nail polish, as rapper Lil Yachty just dropped his “nail paint line” in May. Crete. The brand is unisex, although Yachty created it in the hope of offering men the ability to express themselves without judgment, with the slogan “For You. Not Them”. Other musician-style stars such as A $ AP Rocky, Bad Bunny, and Lil Nas X are also known to sport creative claws on the red carpet, though Styles tends to paint his own in solid pastels.

Styles has also been around the neighborhood when it comes to perfume, so maybe he’s looking to a unisex perfume market. In 2019 he starred in Alessandro Michele’s fragrance campaign for Memory of an Odor , the brand’s first “inclusive, genderless and ageless” fragrance. And let’s not forget the four blockbuster One Direction fragrances he created in a previous life.

Gucci Sony Pictures

And who knows, maybe he’s also looking to create makeup. Occasionally he’s seen in glitter and gloss for events and photo shoots, most memorable on the cover of Beauty Papers magazine for their March 2020 issue of “Revolution.” He wears a face full of makeup, with his eyelids painted in shimmering golden smoke, his glowing tan cheeks, and his lips kissed with a pink liner.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Beauty Papers Magazine

Similar to Fenty Beauty Founder Rihanna, some fans are upset that Styles spends more time in the lab than in the studio, but others plan to buy whatever he drops, as soon as he does. will do it.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Michele’s muse proves that beauty can be explored by anyone, so why wouldn’t he create his own? We’ll have to keep an eye out for the colors he’s wearing at his fingertips – or if fans come across any information about his scent – because he might be teasing his product right in front of us.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io