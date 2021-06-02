Christine McGuinness showcases slender legs in a skinny black dress and sexy snap-button heels

She works hard in the gym to maintain her figure.

And Christine McGuinness showed the benefits of her hard work by featuring a sexy leggy display in the blink of an eye.

The model, 33, took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos of herself wearing a black dress and heels.

Sexy: Christine McGuinness, 33, showed off the benefits of her hard work at the gym when she featured a leggy display in a sexy snap on her Instagram Monday

She made the pulses beat with the sizzling images, bending down to tie up her silver stiletto heels and showing off more of her toned pins and ample cleavage.

Her blonde hair was slicked back and she wore clean makeup with a slight smoky eye.

The mother-of-three caused a storm as she sat on the edge of a white tub, running her hands through her hair.

Later that day, Christine turned to her stories to post another sultry video of herself, this time wearing a halter top bikini top, barely there.

She pulled her hair up into a high ponytail and looked radiant as she basked in the sun beaming through the window.

It comes after Christine spent the holiday weekend having fun in the sun with husband Paddy, 47, and their children, twins Penelope and Leo, seven, and Felicity, five.

Never one to miss an opportunity to flaunt her enviable curves, she posed for photos while sunbathing on Sundays.

Christine had her toned legs in full view as she stretched out on a blanket in tiny denim shorts while soaking up the sun

She gave her 541,000 Instagram followers a glimpse of how she spent her Sunday, having fun in the garden with her family.

With the little shorts on, she wore a skinny white tank top, pulling the straps off her shoulders to avoid having unsightly tan lines.

She pulled her beautiful blonde braids into a messy bun at the top of her head as she enjoyed a relaxing day with her family.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star has shared a slew of more snaps of her kids and Paddy playing together in the garden and Paddy taking a tan break next to her.

Captioning the post, the mother of three said, “I wish you all a happy holiday! Ma needs this Vit D. ‘

The lazy weekend came after Paddy gave a candid look at their marriage, sharing a cheeky nod in bed with topless Christine.

The comedian revealed that they enjoyed an afternoon nap while at home alone as he joked, “Look at the sheer delight!”

In the photo, a shirtless Paddy beamed towards the camera as his topless wife Christine laughed under the covers as they made the most of their three children outside the house.

Paddy captioned the cheeky snap with, “Look at the sheer delight. Here are the faces of two parents who, after almost eight years, finally managed to take an afternoon nap!

‘#homealone #disconap #heaven #sleepwins #cheekyhour #nap #snooze #winning #afternoondelight.’

