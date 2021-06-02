Billy Reid opens his first store in Minnesota at the 50th & France | Edina

Billy Reid, a Florence, Alabama-based fashion brand named after its founder, opened last month at 50th & France, marking its first store to launch in Minnesota.
The store, which sells men’s and women’s clothing, opened in the newly built Nolan Mains development in 50th & France. He joins several others who have opened in the mixed-use building over the past year. The store opened on May 18.
Everyone is just super excited about the neighborhood, Reid told The Sun Current. I couldn’t wait to be part of the community there.
Reid started designing under his own name over two decades ago until he decided to open his own flagship store in 2005 in Florence, Alabama. The brand now has 15 stores across the country, including New York, Chicago and Nashville.
The brand is known for its high-quality clothing and accessories, combining craftsmanship and sophistication, according to a press release. The feel of the clothes is a lived-in luxury, which aims to provide customers with durable, modern and timeless pieces, said Reid.
This feeling of luxury experienced extends beyond the clothes. The interior of Reids stores represents a refined and contemporary home, providing customers with a place where you want to hang out… where it’s incredibly inviting, he said.
The interior of the 1,800-square-foot store at Nolan Mains features reclaimed oak walls, floor-to-ceiling bookcase cabinets, vintage apothecary cabinets, mid-century chandeliers, built-in reception area, and leather seats, according to a press release.
We’re trying to create that genre philosophy… walking into someone’s house where you’re going to have fun and want to stay there for a while and want to come back, Reid said.
Reid’s interest in this cozy atmosphere and his passion for clothes came from his mother, as she had operated her own clothing store while he was growing up. The store was in his grandmother’s former home, which gave it that residential feel inspiring the interior of her stores, he said.
The fashion designer also enjoys creating objects, especially when he sees them materialize from a sketch on paper to a physical piece that he might notice being worn out on the street. That feeling never gets old for me, said Reid.
The brand has developed a strong consumer base in the Minnesota area, helping Reids decide to open a store in the state. And Nolan Mains’ new development in Edina seemed like the perfect place to reside, Reid said.
The leaders of Nolan Mains are a very sharp group of people, he added.
This spring, several companies opened or announced their opening in the development of Nolan Mains. This includes Sweet Science, Scout, and Dugo ice cream. The development has also added more tenants over the past year, such as Flirt Boutique, Six For Good and The Lynhall. Nolan Mains was completed in 2019 and consists of a square and 100 luxury apartments.
While many Reids stores are located in major cities, he said he often chooses locations that are a bit off the beaten track so he can establish himself in emerging or emerging markets.
We can come here, we can work with the community, be part of it and that can create a good long term situation, especially to enter into a new development that excites the whole region.
He added: It was just one of those things where everything lined up and it seemed like a wonderful opportunity.
