UK fashion universities are redefining the definition of industry success – WWD

LONDON – UK small businesses are raising the bar very high in sustainability, environmental and social governance, but they need more recognition – and government support, according to a new report.

Some of the UK’s largest fashion and sustainability companies – from the Center for Sustainable Fashion at the London College of Fashion to the Open University and Middlesex University – have researched sustainability in the sector. of fashion over the past three years.

They have published a white paper based on their research, ‘Fashion as Sustainability in Action’, and call on the UK government to help these innovative small businesses exploit new opportunities and help the industry race to zero net emissions.

The research, led by Professor Dilys Williams, interviewed more than 300 micro and small fashion businesses with the aim of highlighting their contribution to “social, economic and environmental prosperity” and the circular economy.

The role of these companies in sustainability is often overlooked as most of the talk is focused on large-scale industry, yet 99.3% of UK fashion and textile companies are micro, or small-scale.

Williams’ research groups call for UK industrial strategy, which supports business and job creation, to recognize and support the role of MSEs or micro and small enterprises in fashion design, with formal representation, the creation of ‘shared workspaces and new certification systems. that will help them enrich and extend their sustainability practices.

The research groups also stressed the importance of recognizing the contribution of skilled garment workers to the industry and of rethinking tax policies to benefit small, sustainable businesses. An example would be the removal of VAT, or value added tax, for clothing repair services.

Funding is also an area that is ripe for change, according to the report.

Some suggestions include the need to employ “new holistic measures of success” beyond financial profit; greater and better access to innovation grants for fashion companies concerned with sustainable development the inclusion of sustainability criteria in available grant and incubator programs, and the funding of a greater number of collaborations between peers that could benefit small businesses, versus top-down initiatives.

“There is a moral imperative for the UK government to act boldly on clear evidence of the ability of UK sustainable fashion MEPs to thrive, engaging in restorative models and practices,” the report said. .

The research also aimed to highlight new ways of measuring success, so that the entire fashion industry changes and better aligns with “sustainable prosperity”.

There is a significant attitude change that needs to happen, according to the report.

Specifically, the profit-over-everything mindset must be replaced with a longer-term definition of prosperity and the understanding that “economic prosperity in itself is insufficient measure for human well-being.”

New measures could include “cultural prosperity”, which means allowing personal values ​​to shape beliefs and recognize crafts and heritage.

Fashion brands that fall into this category engage with people from diverse backgrounds, explore new production solutions and complement their product offering with social and environmental actions.

The challenge, according to the report, is to learn how to include these brands in government subsidy programs.

“It’s difficult to be between several worlds. We are between business and charity, so we can sometimes find ourselves between funding gaps, ”said founder of Birdsong, Sophie Slater, the London-based label known for its sustainable commodities and campaign against causes such as the gender pay gap.

Ready-to-wear designer Phoebe English also explained that she had to fight the industry’s “bigger is better” attitude.

“There’s always been this global push to grow and get bigger and get better and have more money. Everyone has always said, “You should be successful in Portugal or Turkey to be able to make a profit.” It was very difficult to be just a Made in England brand, ”said English.

“What we’re trying to do is use design as a vehicle to modify or alleviate some of the problems that industry systems have put in place,” she added.

Another factor to consider when measuring the success of a modern fashion business, according to the report, is social prosperity, which involves local, regional and national collaboration; non-hierarchical business structures; community building and estrangement from the designer as a unique talent.

“Each person we work with is obviously named, or their face is shown in some way, whether through Instagram or on videos on the website,” Birdsong’s Slater said.

But for socially responsible brands to thrive, broader support from industry and government is needed. Key stakeholders need to step in and provide networking opportunities; affordable workspaces and support in mediating relationships between brands and manufacturers, the report says.

Another objective is to take into account environmental and economic factors.

When it comes to the environment, the report’s findings show that small businesses are leading the way in showing they understand the sustainability issues of fashion and using long-term strategies to manage waste streams by reducing waste. amount of virgin materials they use or exploring regenerative practices.

The industry as a whole needs to better understand its dependence on nature and offer more support to brands that are less to scale and more to minimize their environmental impact.

“It’s not just the way brands work, it’s also the way factories operate. There’s a huge emphasis on sustainable materials which is great, but that shouldn’t be the only goal, ”said Unmade, the UK label focused on on-demand production.

“It’s easy to keep making too many things and making them from more sustainable materials without changing your business model. The real change is making less, but it means making less money for brands, so no one is ready to commit to that.

It is high time the industry embarked on new definitions of economic success, the report said, adding that “a long-term balance between the resources used and the resources created” is needed.

It also means that the economic practices of companies must guarantee the quality of life for all and not compromise other cultural, social and environmental factors of success. Business models should be goal oriented.

Once again, small businesses are leading the way in “reversing the economic system”, following a “sufficiency mindset” that is more focused on meeting the costs of the business than on profit, and creating alternative sources of income, according to the report. .

“We published a manifesto [in response to COVID-19] around the idea of ​​resetting the business, letting go of bad habits and inefficiencies and looking for new ways and new business models, new ways to create. We want to be much more agile, to produce closer to the market and closer to demand, ”said Christopher Raeburn.

This is not a utopia but a realistic change, according to the report, with small fashion companies in the lead. They just “need to be better organized and to receive a larger investment”.

The report adds that many fashion designers listen to the needs of the world, “yet they are less recognized and supported than many of those who follow. [outmoded] conventional practices. When we begin to recognize these new markers of success, we will change the industry, change perceptions, and critically change the possibilities of what fashion can be. “