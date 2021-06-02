Carrie Symonds and the wedding dress rental boom

AAccording to the antique Something Old, Something New, it’s normal for brides to wear something borrowed on their wedding day. A gem, maybe. The veil, maybe … or even a pouch. But until recently, that probably wouldn’t be the dress. Although usually only worn once, the wedding dress is often the most expensive aspect of the day, requires the most effort to choose, and is usually tailored to the bride’s measurements.

But in recent years, as concerns about the sustainability of fashion abound, many environmentally conscious brides are opting for a whole new way of thinking. Introducing Bridal Clothing Rental, an alternative that gives people the option of wearing designer items on their wedding day for a fraction of the price. The only problem is that you have to return it afterwards. This is a trend that has been steadily increasing in recent years as rental fashion continues to take hold – the global online clothing rental market is expected. grow by $ 990 million (698 m) over the next four years.

The financial benefits are evident when you consider that the average bride spends 1,321 on her wedding dress, according to the Wedding Planning website, Harnessed. Renting can save brides hundreds of dollars, giving them the option to spend more of their budget elsewhere, such as on food or venue.

As for environmentalism, it is obvious when you consider that UK adults only wear 44% of the clothes they own, while around 350,000 tonnes of clothing is landfilled in the UK each year. Meanwhile, studies have found that rental fashion can dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of your clothing, with the greatest benefits being achieved with formal clothing (such as wedding attire), which is worn less frequently than casual items.

The latest bride to tap into the growing bridal clothing rental market is the Prime Minister’s wife. On Saturday, May 29, Carrie Symonds married Boris Johnson at Westminster Cathedral in a secretly planned ceremony with just 30 guests in attendance under Covid restrictions. The bride wore an ivory tulle and silk gown by Greek designer Christos Costarellos. The dress sells for 2,870; but Mrs. Symonds rented it for just $ 45.

Today there are countless fashion rental websites and they are increasingly sought after by brides-to-be. Take Hurr Collective, the rental site that recently partnered with Selfridges to allow buyers to try out potential items before renting them. The website’s wedding edition includes dresses from high-end brands like The Vampires Wife and Mother of Pearl, as well as accessories, shoes, and handbags. The articles in this pick have grown in popularity among users over the past year, with CEO Victoria Prew saying The independent that the site has seen a 268% increase in bridal rentals in the 48 hours since Symonds married our premier alone.

Demand is at an all time high right now, says Prew, noting how the pandemic has strained brides-to-be more than ever. The idea of ​​paying only $ 150 to wear a dress worth $ 2,000 is still appealing, but especially now. And buyers are proud to do it, too. Very few people are going to wear their wedding dress more than once, so renting one makes perfect sense.

Demand was equally high in By rotation, a peer-to-peer fashion rental app that has reported an 850% increase in searches for bridal and wedding attire since March 2020. Its selection of bridal wear includes pieces by Stella McCartney and Jacquemus.

Elise Santagelino, 32, married in the second lockdown last year after her planned marriage in Italy was canceled due to the pandemic. She rented a Cécile Bahnsen dress from By Rotation for her 30-guest micro-wedding.

I came across this dress just three weeks before the wedding day, says Santagelino. It’s such a great idea to be able to rent something so special that can be worn multiple times beyond a single day.

There are also benefits to being the person who rents their own wedding dress from others, which allows you to get back some of the money you spent to purchase the garment. My wedding dress is right at the bottom of my wardrobe, says Hanna Dilley, 38, who wore a Jenny Packham dress at 4000 for her wedding in 2015. I kept the dress on and thought I would love to. wearing it again for a special occasion but nothing came up. Seeing all the hype around Carrie Symonds’ dress made me want to rent mine. I wish I could give others the chance to wear their dream dress.

Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow in The One With All The Wedding Dresses (Netflix / Friends)

“Over the past two years we have seen a sustained interest in wedding dress rentals among our brides, with more and more wedding dress rental services across the UK offering brides a range beautiful, high-end designer dresses for their big day, says Sarah Allard, editor of the wedding planning website, Harnessed. Aside from the financial and environmental benefits, it’s also a much faster way to find a wedding dress, with many options available within weeks or even the same day.

It makes sense that the rental of bridal clothing has been an upward trend during the pandemic. Non-essential stores have been closed for most of the past year, depriving brides of a key real-life experience when it comes to preparing for their big days. It’s all part of the joy of buying a wedding dress, says Robin Weil, Founder and CEO of WeddingPlanner.fr. The pandemic has removed some of the excitement of buying a wedding dress as there have been restrictions on fittings in front of friends and family alongside a glass of champagne. So renting a dress online suddenly became a similar experience to buying one.

There are, of course, some who will maintain a certain skepticism when it comes to renting a wedding dress. One concern is that some dresses aren’t sturdy enough to be loaned between brides – maybe the hems will get scuffed or the threads could come loose. This is why rental sites tend to be very selective about the items they promote to brides. Hurr, for example, does not include pieces of white satin or white silk in its bridal editions, or maxi dresses. Renting bridal wear should be strategic, says Prew. There are certain materials and styles that are best praised, but not all wedding dresses will last over and over again. We therefore only offer durable and well-made parts.

Then there is the emotional element to consider; if your wedding dress doesn’t belong to you, can it still have sentimental value? Prew explains that modern brides haven’t lost sight of sentiment when it comes to their weddings, it’s just that there might be other things that have become more meaningful to them outside of their wedding. outfit. People are simply questioning traditions and changing the way they spend their money, she explains. Brides will always want to invest in a number of sentimental items for their wedding, but instead of their dress, it could be a piece of jewelry or a pair of Manolo Blahnik sandals.

No matter how you choose to spend your money, there is no doubt that rental wedding dresses are on the rise, and if trend predictions turn out to be right, they could soon become the norm rather than the norm. ‘exception. While brides all have their own reasons for renting their wedding dress, I think it’s a trend we’ll see continue to develop among brides of all ages, Allard says. Rental wedding dresses are ideal for any savvy bride who spends smart, always looks classy, ​​and stays hassle-free without compromising on quality or design. Most wedding dress rental companies cover the same sizes as a regular boutique, so there will be something for everyone. “