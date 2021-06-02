Fashion
Elegant and comfortable pairs – Footwear News
Moccasins remain a staple of men’s wardrobes, and for good reason. First of all, they are extremely versatile. You can wear them with a suit or jeans and a t-shirt while looking particularly well dressed. There is a certain nonchalant and intentional nature that loafers wear – they’re less dressy than a lace-up brogue, but sharper than your standard pair of sneakers.
Plus, their lower heel height, slip-on silhouette, and often cushioned insoles make them easy to wear in virtually any environment.
Due to their popularity, there is a seemingly endless variety of moccasins on the market. They are available in different finishes, colors and with a number of bit accents or ties to ensure that you will never be without options. From classic loafers to modernized loafers, there is a style of loafer that will match any wardrobe and aesthetic.
Below, we’ve rounded up 20 of the sharpest moccasins to add to your wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for a go-to shoe for the wedding season or just adding a dressier style to your current spin, there’s a moccasin here for everyone to enjoy.
Boss Hugo Boss Siena Loafer
Coach Foldable heel Leather conductor
Carry Leather coach drivers with a straight or sagging heel – the choice is yours. Underfoot, a textured rubber outsole also promotes balance and ease of movement when you’re on the go.
Kenneth Cole New York Nolan Bit Moccasins
Sleek bit material adds a touch of equestrian style to Kenneth Cole New York Nolan Loafers made in a chocolate colored suede.
Vince Atlée Sweden Loafer
Complete with a soft suede upper and moisture-wicking cork footbed, Vince’s Atlee loafers will transport you through the summer months with ease.
Johnston & Murphy Waterproof Penny Maddox Loafers
Featuring a waterproof leather upper, Johnston & Murphy’s Maddox Penny Loafer is perfect for rainy summer days. The model’s XC4 soles also feature a durable rubber outsole with memory foam insoles, ensuring your arches are supported.
Frye Mayer Venetian Moccasins
Frye Mayer Venetian Loafers will instantly add relaxed vibes to any look. It features a moc toe construction, distressed leather upper, and an easy slip-on silhouette for effortless wear.
Ted Baker Crecy Loafers
For a less traditional alternative to black and brown styles, go for gray with Ted Baker Crecy Loafers. The modern suede style features a lightweight heel and leather tassel details, along with a cushioned footbed to prevent foot fatigue during work hours or on weekends.
Donald Pliner Rex Moccasin
Donald Pliner Rex Loafers gets a modern update with this version featuring an extendable upper. For added stability on a range of surfaces, it also includes rubber added to the forefoot of the sole.
New York Noho loafers
You will want to wear Boot Noho New York Moccasins practically anywhere, as they combine the sensitivity of a moccasin with the comfort of a sneaker with a thick rubber outsole.
Sperry Penny Exeter Gold Cup Loafers
Sperry’s Gold Cup Exeter Penny Loafer Features a nubuck leather upper with a timeless front strap and contrast stitching for a standout look.
Bruno Magli Qui Moccasin
Made in a light linen material, Bruno Magli’s Who Moccasin make sure you stay cool all summer. Plus, they feature an added rubber outsole for durability.
Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafers
Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafers is a dressy look with tassel accents and a brushed black leather upper. It also offers irresistible comfort thanks to an amply cushioned insole.
Aldo Hattemse Flex loafers
Aldo Hattemse Flex Loafers blue suede gets an elegant touch with an almond silhouette and braided bit details. A synthetic outsole offers durability, confirming that they will be in your wardrobe for the long haul.
Calvin Klein Joshua loafers
Let Calvin Klein create a versatile and luxurious everyday loafer that you can easily put on and take off. As a bonus, the Calvin Klein Joshua loafers Features a water resistant leather upper that should keep feet dry if you get caught in summer showers.
Vince Camuto Eidel Loafers
Vince Camuto’s Eidel moccasins gets an extra boost from a thick rubberized sole. A lightweight EVA midsole, often found in sports sneakers, also ensures that your feet will stay comfortable wherever you go.
Polo Ralph Lauren Redden Loafers
Dressed in smooth burgundy leather, Polo Ralph Lauren Redden Loafers will add a dose of classic style and comfort to any outfit. A textured rubber outsole provides extra support, so you’ll stay balanced in any situation.
Loafer Steve Madden Debinair
Made of sleek black suede with modern horsebit material, Loafer Steve Madden Debinair distinguishes between a basic shoe and a trendy shoe.
Lacoste Ansted 319 1 U moccasins
Red webbing details and a cushioned footbed combine comfort with preppy style Lacoste Ansted 319 1 U Moccasins. Rubber soles should also reduce shock from pavement pounding.
Clarks Whiddon Step Moccasins
Ideal to wear from day to night, Clarks Whiddon Step Moccasins feature a rich brown leather upper and an easy slip-on silhouette. The style’s Ortholite foam sockliner also provides a cushioned sockliner, making it comfortable for extended wear.
Ben Sherman Birk Penny Loafer
Ben Sherman Birk Penny Loafer brings a British sensibility to timeless loafers with a shiny black leather upper and elegant stitching details. The thermoplastic rubber outsole in this style should also provide a strong grip when you’re on the go.
