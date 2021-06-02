Elegant and comfortable pairs – Footwear News

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Moccasins remain a staple of men’s wardrobes, and for good reason. First of all, they are extremely versatile. You can wear them with a suit or jeans and a t-shirt while looking particularly well dressed. There is a certain nonchalant and intentional nature that loafers wear – they’re less dressy than a lace-up brogue, but sharper than your standard pair of sneakers.

Plus, their lower heel height, slip-on silhouette, and often cushioned insoles make them easy to wear in virtually any environment.

Due to their popularity, there is a seemingly endless variety of moccasins on the market. They are available in different finishes, colors and with a number of bit accents or ties to ensure that you will never be without options. From classic loafers to modernized loafers, there is a style of loafer that will match any wardrobe and aesthetic.

Below, we’ve rounded up 20 of the sharpest moccasins to add to your wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for a go-to shoe for the wedding season or just adding a dressier style to your current spin, there’s a moccasin here for everyone to enjoy.

Boss Hugo Boss Siena Loafer



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Coach Foldable heel Leather conductor

Carry Leather coach drivers with a straight or sagging heel – the choice is yours. Underfoot, a textured rubber outsole also promotes balance and ease of movement when you’re on the go.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Kenneth Cole New York Nolan Bit Moccasins

Sleek bit material adds a touch of equestrian style to Kenneth Cole New York Nolan Loafers made in a chocolate colored suede.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Vince Atlée Sweden Loafer

Complete with a soft suede upper and moisture-wicking cork footbed, Vince’s Atlee loafers will transport you through the summer months with ease.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Johnston & Murphy Waterproof Penny Maddox Loafers

Featuring a waterproof leather upper, Johnston & Murphy’s Maddox Penny Loafer is perfect for rainy summer days. The model’s XC4 soles also feature a durable rubber outsole with memory foam insoles, ensuring your arches are supported.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Frye Mayer Venetian Moccasins

Frye Mayer Venetian Loafers will instantly add relaxed vibes to any look. It features a moc toe construction, distressed leather upper, and an easy slip-on silhouette for effortless wear.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Ted Baker Crecy Loafers

For a less traditional alternative to black and brown styles, go for gray with Ted Baker Crecy Loafers. The modern suede style features a lightweight heel and leather tassel details, along with a cushioned footbed to prevent foot fatigue during work hours or on weekends.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Donald Pliner Rex Moccasin

Donald Pliner Rex Loafers gets a modern update with this version featuring an extendable upper. For added stability on a range of surfaces, it also includes rubber added to the forefoot of the sole.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

New York Noho loafers

You will want to wear Boot Noho New York Moccasins practically anywhere, as they combine the sensitivity of a moccasin with the comfort of a sneaker with a thick rubber outsole.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Sperry Penny Exeter Gold Cup Loafers

Sperry’s Gold Cup Exeter Penny Loafer Features a nubuck leather upper with a timeless front strap and contrast stitching for a standout look.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Bruno Magli Qui Moccasin

Made in a light linen material, Bruno Magli’s Who Moccasin make sure you stay cool all summer. Plus, they feature an added rubber outsole for durability.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafers

Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafers is a dressy look with tassel accents and a brushed black leather upper. It also offers irresistible comfort thanks to an amply cushioned insole.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Aldo Hattemse Flex loafers

Aldo Hattemse Flex Loafers blue suede gets an elegant touch with an almond silhouette and braided bit details. A synthetic outsole offers durability, confirming that they will be in your wardrobe for the long haul.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Calvin Klein Joshua loafers

Let Calvin Klein create a versatile and luxurious everyday loafer that you can easily put on and take off. As a bonus, the Calvin Klein Joshua loafers Features a water resistant leather upper that should keep feet dry if you get caught in summer showers.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Vince Camuto Eidel Loafers

Vince Camuto’s Eidel moccasins gets an extra boost from a thick rubberized sole. A lightweight EVA midsole, often found in sports sneakers, also ensures that your feet will stay comfortable wherever you go.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Polo Ralph Lauren Redden Loafers

Dressed in smooth burgundy leather, Polo Ralph Lauren Redden Loafers will add a dose of classic style and comfort to any outfit. A textured rubber outsole provides extra support, so you’ll stay balanced in any situation.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Loafer Steve Madden Debinair

Made of sleek black suede with modern horsebit material, Loafer Steve Madden Debinair distinguishes between a basic shoe and a trendy shoe.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Lacoste Ansted 319 1 U moccasins

Red webbing details and a cushioned footbed combine comfort with preppy style Lacoste Ansted 319 1 U Moccasins. Rubber soles should also reduce shock from pavement pounding.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Clarks Whiddon Step Moccasins

Ideal to wear from day to night, Clarks Whiddon Step Moccasins feature a rich brown leather upper and an easy slip-on silhouette. The style’s Ortholite foam sockliner also provides a cushioned sockliner, making it comfortable for extended wear.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Ben Sherman Birk Penny Loafer

Ben Sherman Birk Penny Loafer brings a British sensibility to timeless loafers with a shiny black leather upper and elegant stitching details. The thermoplastic rubber outsole in this style should also provide a strong grip when you’re on the go.