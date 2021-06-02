The 15 most chic fashionable wallets

Refinery29

Your June horoscope is here, and these dates will mean major upheavals

June is a major astrological month filled with thrills, chills, drama, great love, and all the feelings in between. The beautiful Venus enters Cancer on June 2, softening our hearts and tightening our wallets. The Gemini Solar Eclipse on June 10 is a time of reflection, change, and the implantation of new desires into our lives. The action planet Mars enters Leo on June 11, motivating us to fight for what we love. Shortly thereafter, on June 14, austere Saturn and rebellious Uranus clash for the second of three times in 2021. (The first time was on February 17, and the third connection will be on December 24.) It’s an energy. very busy and intense that will create upheavals, ruptures and breakdowns. We overturn old structures or beliefs and build new ones. Be kind to others and to yourself during this time, as this energy can be argumentative. The lucky planet Jupiter begins its retrograde journey in Pisces and Aquarius from June 20 to October 18, urging us to reflect on our spiritual and philosophical development. The summer solstice begins on June 20, the same day Gemini season ends and Cancer season begins, kicking off our beach plans and festivities. Also, making us more emotional and tender. Mercury retrograde ends on June 22 in Gemini (yay!). But don’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet. The retroombre period officially ends the demotion on July 7. Then all the Mercurial incidents like tech meltdowns, communication issues, and our pesky exes will really be gone until next time. The Capricorn full moon occurs on June 24, prompting us to work hard for attention and affection. The elusive Neptune begins his retrograde journey in Pisces from June 25 to December 1. This will allow us to align with our subconscious dreams. The romantic planet Venus enters Leo on June 27, adding passion for love and flamboyance to the way we spend our money. The June 10 Solar Eclipse makes you wish you hadn’t stirred the pot with your team by rehashing the past drama. The move from Mars to Leo on June 11 will push you to fight for the relationships you want to keep in your life and the people you love, but at a cost. The Saturn and Uranus square on June 14 will end friendships, much to your sadness. Capricorn’s full moon on June 24 can be a reset button at work; However, you are more likely to walk away from a current business partnership. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoTaurus June is an intense month for you, Taurus. An argument resulting from financial loss during the June 10 solar eclipse will intensify on June 14 (when Saturn and Uranus clash). The following days will force you to relax, making the June 20 summer solstice a sweet time to simmer. The Capricorn Full Moon on June 24 is a time for you to find respite and think about recent events from a higher perspective. The planetary backs of Jupiter and Neptune on June 20 and 25, respectively, will help heal and mend all the messy drama that began on June 14, but only if you tone down your frustrations and choose not to say unforgivable things that you will certainly regret.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoGemini Normally your attention is on point and you are able to take on any tasks that you have to do, Gemini. But Mercury retrograde makes you too exhausted to cope with your workload. The low energy you feel, made worse by the June 10 solar eclipse, will make you want to curl up in bed and watch reruns of The Hills nonstop. Lean into that urge and take some time to relax this month. Don’t fight the cosmos and face more than you can chew. Yes, you’ve had an amazing run lately, but that may change during the Jupiter and Neptune retrogrades on June 20 and 25. To avoid any issues that might arise, don’t try to take your chances until Mercury’s retrograde ends on June 22 Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Cancer For a few months you’ve been in stealth mode when monthly credit card statements hit the ground running. your inbox. But the tides are changing for the better. Venus entering Cancer on June 2 and Leo on June 27 will provide additional money for your bank account. The infamous Saturn and Uranus square that occurs on June 14 will also give you a cash windfall thanks to an unexpected ROI from an old creative venture. The only setback is that Mercury’s planetary moonwalk (which ends June 22) could delay repayment of these funds. Be patient! The money will come during Capricorn’s full moon on June 24, so don’t stress him so badly.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLeoEngagement takes a lot of hard work and time that you are happy to give to those you love. You have become a creature or a comforter, knowing that there are certain people you can always count on. All of this is about to be shaken up. You will feel like the foundation you built with friends, crush, or your SO is moving on June 14 (a Saturn and Uranus square effect) and you don’t like it. Remember: relationships and situations cannot stay the same forever. Everything is subject to change. Change is the only constant in life, and it’s something you have to get used to (especially when Venus enters Leo on June 27, setting off the busy vibe on June 14) Illustration by Stefhany LozanoVirgo You’ve spent a lot recently time to burn midnight. oil at work. Now, the time has come for you to ask for a raise. (Considering the extra time you put into it, you should!) Venus’ move to Cancer on June 2 is a good time to get the ball rolling and accelerate your income. The caveat is that the Gemini Solar Eclipse on June 10 will scare you for not putting your voice forward when it comes to asking for a raise, which means you will choose to hold back. When Mercury retrograde ends on June 22 and Neptune begins its planetary moonwalk on June 25, you will begin to express yourself and ensure that you are paid what you are worth and more! and blossoming at the start of the month, especially when the gracious Venus enters the career sector of your chart on June 2nd. The June 10 Solar Eclipse in Gemini will make you stop and think about the next professional direction you want to take. You don’t have to make any decisions because Mercury is retrograde. Therefore, plans may change. The downfall is that you’ll feel creatively stuck when Saturn and Uranus clash on June 14, as well as June 24, the full moon of Capricorn. When Neptune goes retrograde on June 25 and Venus enters Leo on June 27, it will be wise to consider taking time off work to rejuvenate your artistic talents. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoScorpio Your intuition is always on. However, this month you will be guessing your hunches during the walk on the planetary moon of Mercury (which began on May 29) and the solar eclipse of Gemini on June 10. Reality will collapse hard on June 14 during the Saturn and Uranus square, making you wish you had listened to the voice in the previous week. The good news is that the Jupiter and Neptune backsplash will boost your confidence in listening to your inner feelings. The full moon on June 24 will make you see that you should never doubt yourself again. This will allow you to start July on a high note and feel like yourself. Advice to the Wise: Never doubt yourself again. You know the score, try to use it to your advantage. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Sagittarius Your feelings of wanderlust make you thirst for adventure and excitement. While you might not feel like traveling far, you might find some thrills in your local neighborhood during June 14 Saturn and Uranus Square. If you want to get out of the city, the full moon on June 24 is the perfect time for a budget mini road trip. The caveat is that you can get carried away and temporarily forget about your friends and family. It’s good to get lost in your own world, Sag. Don’t live too much with your head in the clouds. Descend every now and again to breathe, especially on June 20 and 25, when Jupiter and Neptune, respectively, begin their planetary retrogrades.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCapricornDon’t be afraid to walk away from a proposal that doesn’t seem worth it . A trade deal could lose its appeal on June 2, when Venus enters cancer. If you don’t want to continue the partnership, the Gemini Solar Eclipse on June 10 will set you free. TBH, you see the gig doesn’t deliver the promised money, which is frustrating for you considering all the time and work you put into it. The Saturn and Uranus square for June 14 will remind you that it’s best to cut your losses as soon as possible before things get worse. You’ll be proud of yourself during the full moon on June 24 for letting go of the situation and moving on to the next project with ease and without the added drama. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Aquarius It’s been a minute since you spoke to old flames. But the Mercury backspin gets all of your exes out of the woods. Unlike retrogrades of the past, you want to connect with them when Mars enters Leo on June 11. While you will be intrigued by what they have to say, the conversation might not go as planned on the 14th, when Saturn and Uranus face each other, and you will remember that. why you broke up with them in the first place. As the saying goes, curiosity killed the cat. Make sure you are open and willing to hear their comments before responding. If you take the conversations at face value, you can create a new base with them on June 27, during the Venus transition to Leo. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Pisces All work and no game is good for your imagination, Pisces. In fact, it can make you feel like you’re stuck behind a desk and not integrating your moving feelings into the world. The heavenly energies of June are pushing you to step back from your career and have fun. The entry of Venus into Cancer on June 2 and the summer solstice on June 20 give you a chance to laugh at the stress caused by the solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10. , as well as the planetary lunar march of Jupiter and Neptune on your Sun that begins on June 20 and 25 respectively, can drain your fiery vibe while also draining your energies. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Do you like what you see? How about a little more R29 goodness, here? 